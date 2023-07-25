Atlanta rapper among people on yacht during Miami Beach robbery

Migos rapper Quavo was among several people who were onboard a yacht Sunday night where a strong-arm robbery happened.

The incident happened in Miami Beach.

According to a police report, Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was with a group of people who rented the yacht.

The group was told their time was running out and the boat needed to be returned.

That’s when police said two men, Cornell Whitfield, 39, of Texas, and Anteneh Workeneh, 32, of Lilburn, became aggressive with the boat’s captain and demanded a refund.

“Mr. Whitfield stated if the captain turns around, he will kill him and throw him off the boat,” the police report said.

That’s when the boat’s captain said Whitfield proceeded to take his wallet out of his pocket, which contained about $3,500 in cash, as well as his phone.

The report said Whitfield also threatened another crew member that “if the rental money does not get returned, he will kill him as well.”

That crew member then went and got the money from one of the rooms onboard and handed it over – about $5,000, the report said.

The owner of the boat was eventually contacted and notified law enforcement.

“It shall be noted that although two firearms were located on the scene, no threats were made with the firearms,” the police report said. “Based on the totality of the circumstances and conflicting statements, no arrest was made at this time.”

