Atlanta rapper’s brother indicted on malice murder charges in his shooting death

A DeKalb County grand jury has indicted a man in the 2022 death of Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole. The suspect is the rapper’s brother.

Eversole, best known for his 2002 single “We Ready” adopted by sport teams, was shot on March 25, 2022 on Golf Vista Circle. He died from his injuries days later on April 3, 2022 Investigators said Eversole’s brother, Alexander Krause, shot him.

A year after his death, a grand jury indicted Krause on April 4 for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Last year, a prosecutor told Channel 2 Action News that Eversole made a statement implicating his brother before he died. Police said Eversole had walked to a nearby Chevron and told employees that he was shot while he was sleeping at his house.

Officers went to the home and said they found blood everywhere. While there were no signs of forced entry into the home, police said that Eversole’s bedroom door had been kicked in. Officers found a gun on the floor.

“There were obvious signs of a struggle that occurred in the victim’s room,” Detective R.L. Byars said.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Eversole told several people at the gas station that the shooting happened at his home and the person who shot him was still inside.

Krause’s attorney David Schnipper denied those allegations, saying that Eversole did speak to workers at the gas station and police, but never implicated his brother.

According to DeKalb County court records, Krause has been out on a $70,000 bond since August.

There are currently no upcoming court dates scheduled in the records.

