Atlanta rapper Gunna holds community events while in jail awaiting trial on RICO charges

Atlanta rapper ‘Gunna’ held a community event with free merchandise and food on Saturday in College Park.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was not there because he is currently in jail as part of a major gang indictment.

The event named “Gunna’s Great Giveaway”, included rides and activities for kids.

Kitchens is among many people named in an indictment involving gangs and violent crime.

Kitchens is accused of being a leader in the Young Slime Life gang, along with Atlanta rapper Young Thug. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office charged both rappers with conspiracy to violate the RICO act.

The indictment names more than two dozen defendants.

