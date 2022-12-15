Atlanta rapper Gunna released after pleading guilty to one charge

The Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was released from the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.

A short time earlier, in a Fulton County courtroom, Gunna pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge.

He entered an Alford plea -- that’s when a defendant pleads guilty but doesn’t admit to committing the crime.

“If called by any party in this case you will testify truthfully, but reserve any fifth amendment right or privileges against self-incrimination,” said the judge to Gunna in the courtroom.

Gunna entered the plea as part of a sweeping indictment against him, rapper Young Thug and many others for their alleged involvement in a gang known as YSL.

Gunna said nothing when leaving the jail, but in a statement to Channel 2 on Wednesday, Gunna said, “I did not consider it a “gang“; more like a group of people from Metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations.”

But in court, Gunna acknowledged that he now knows YSL was about more than just music.

“YSL is a music label and a gang and you have personal knowledge that members or associates of YSL have committed crimes in furtherance of the gang,” asked the judge.

“Yes, ma’am,” said Gunna.

As part of the plea, Gunna was allowed to walk free but could still face time in prison if he did not meet certain conditions, including completing 500 hours of community service.

The judge also warned Gunna that his role in the case might not be over.

“If anybody else in the state calls you or any other of the defendants calls you,” said the judge, “you would have to come and testify in this case.”

But Gunna said in his statement that he has no intention of being involved in the trial process for the other defendants.

