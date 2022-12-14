Atlanta Rapper Gunna to be released after pleading guilty to racketeering, gang charges

Atlanta rapper Gunna has pleased guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges in a sweeping gang indictment against he, rapper Young Thug and several other alleged members of the Young Slime Life criminal street gang.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was in the courtroom Wednesday as Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, faced a judge.

The rapper entered a negotiated plea in which he didn’t admit he committed a crime, but acknowledged that it was in his best interest to take a plea deal.

Gunna was sentenced to five years with one served in prison. The one-year sentence was commuted to time served. The four-year remaining balance on his sentenced has been suspended and will be subject to special conditions including 500 hours of community service.

Gunna, Young Thug and 26 others were arrested in May in a sweeping gang indictment that claimed YSL is a violent criminal street gang that has committed multiple murders, shootings and car-jackings over the course of a decade. Prosecutors said that the rappers promoted the gang’s activities in songs and on social media.

Judges repeatedly denied bail for both rappers, who were set to go to trial in January.

Young Thug remains in jail.