Atlanta rapper sentenced after tossing loaded gun over GA 400 guardrail during chase

An Atlanta rapper was sentenced for possession of a firearm a year after police said he led them on a highspeed chase on GA-400 in August 2021.

Police said Ibnisa Durr, 26, who is also known as Paper Lovee, crashed his vehicle and tried to throw a bag containing the gun over a guardrail.

A department spokesman said Sandy Springs police were assisting Atlanta police with trying to take a shooting suspect into custody.

Dashcam video released by Sandy Springs Police shows the suspect, Durr, get out of the car and throw something before he is tackled to the ground by police.

“Durr has a serious criminal history, which includes robbery and aggravated assault convictions,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan. “His reckless conduct seriously endangered the lives of innocent motorists and officers. However, the coordinated efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies led to Durr’s capture, and subsequent sentence.”

“Anytime we take a career criminal off the streets of our great city, it’s a win-win situation for the city and the citizens of Atlanta,” said Atlanta Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. “The collaborative efforts of the Atlanta Police Department and the Sandy Springs Police Department is another example of two law enforcement agencies working together to bring a criminal to justice.”

Durr pled guilty on May 25 and was sentenced to 7 years and 4 months in prison with 3 years of supervised release.

