Atlanta rapper ‘Slowkey Fred’ and others indicted on gun trafficking charges in Philadelphia

Atlanta rapper Fredrick Norman, 25, aka ‘Slowkey Fred,’ has been charged with illegally trafficking firearms into Philadelphia, the United States Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

Known as the ‘iron pipeline’, Norman is alleged to have trafficked 400 firearms onto the streets of Philadelphia.

In the first case, captioned United States v. Norman, et al, he and 10 defendants are charged by indictment with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer:

Fredrick Norman, 25, of Atlanta, GA;

Brianna Walker a/k/a “Mars, 23, of Atlanta, GA;

Charles O’Bannon a/k/a “Chizzy,” 24, of Villa Rica, GA;

Stephen Norman, 23, of Villa Rica, GA;

Devin Church a/k/a “Lant,” 24, of Villa Rica, GA;

Kenneth Burgos a/k/a “Peppito,” 23, of Philadelphia, PA;

Edwin Burgos a/k/a “Rock,” 29, of Philadelphia, PA;

Roger Millington, 25, of Philadelphia, PA;

Ernest Payton, 30, of Philadelphia, PA;

Roselmy Rodriguez, 22, of Philadelphia, PA; and

Brianna Reed, 21, of Shippensburg, PA.

In October 2020, law enforcement officials said they recovered firearms in Philadelphia that were originally purchased in Georgia.

Because of the timeframe in which they were recovered, law enforcement officials said this is an indicator the weapons were likely brought to the city illegally.

According to the indictment, Ware allegedly purchased nearly 300 firearms from dealers “in and around Atlanta, and transported the firearms to Philadelphia for distribution and sale on the black market in exchange for approximately $116,000,” officials said.

If convicted, Norman faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

