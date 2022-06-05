Atlanta rapper Trouble shot, killed overnight, deputies name suspect

Atlanta rapper Trouble has died, according to his record label. The rapper, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, was 34.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Orr was shot around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning at the Lake St. James Apartment complex at 50 St. James Drive in Conyers.

Deputies say they arrived on the scene and found Orr lying on the ground. He was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Def Jam, the label Trouble was signed with, posted a statement on Instagram on Sunday announcing his death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob🙏🏾,” the label posted.

Investigators say Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex when he was shot.

No arrests have been made, but arrest warrants have been obtained for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, charging him with murder.

Orr and Jones did not know one another, but police say Jones was involved in a “domestic situation” with the woman Orr was visiting.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators or lead them to Jones should contact them at 770-278-8188.

