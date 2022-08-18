Atlanta rapper Young Thug back in court for bond hearing

The push to get Atlanta rapper Young Thug out on bond continues.

Thursday morning, attorneys for the rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, were in court making their plea to the judge for him to be released on bond.

In early August, Young Thug was indicted on more criminal charges in connection to the Fulton County’s District Attorney’s Office investigation into him and 27 others.

Those charges included a new gang charge, new drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun.

In May, Williams’ attorney Brian Steel told Channel 2 Action News that his client was innocent.

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” Steel said at the time.

An earlier indictment in May charged Williams and more than two dozen others with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Williams was also charged with participation in criminal street gang activity.

