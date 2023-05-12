Atlanta rapper Young Thug taken to hospital for 2nd day in a row ahead of YSL hearings

Atlanta rapper Young Thug was taken to the hospital for a second day in a row after feeling sick before court proceedings, according to the judge presiding over the trial.

Lawyers told Judge Ural Granville that the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was not well enough to go forward with pre-trail hearings Friday.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lawyers have not given any information on what kind of illness the rapper is suffering from. He was treated at the hospital Thursday and released.

His current condition is unclear.

In a previous bond motion, lawyers claimed that the rapper is suffering from exhaustion and malnutrition after spending more than a year in jail on gang charges.

RELATED STORIES:

Williams is one of more than two dozen people charged in a sweeping gang indictment involving alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang.

Prosecutors said members of the gang have engaged in numerous crimes in Atlanta and “terrorized the city” for their own profit.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The trial is set to last nine months to a year.