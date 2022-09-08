Atlanta security guard shot by group trying to break into cars outside apartments

A security guard is stable after police say a group shot him trying to break into cars at an Atlanta apartment complex.

The shooting happened at 464 Boulevard in northeast Atlanta. The address belongs to the Station at 464 Apartments.

According to police, the security guard was making his rounds when he spotted a group trying to break into cars in a parking lot.

The security guard confronted them and that is when one of the suspects shot him, police said.

The victim is alert and expected to be OK. Meanwhile, police said the suspects got away in a blue vehicle. No other description of the car or suspects is available at this time.

