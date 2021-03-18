Atlanta shooting hearing - live: Chip Roy accused of using racist terms in opening remarks

Oliver O'Connell
·1 min read
Massage Parlor Shooting (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Massage Parlor Shooting (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The House Judiciary Committee is hearing from Asian American leaders and activists about the rise in discrimination and violence against their communities since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocates have blamed former president Donald Trump for stoking discrimination against Asian Americans with his inflammatory rhetoric while in office.

The hearing comes just days after the shooting spree that claimed the lives of eight people at three spas in the Atlanta area — six of them Asian women.

Senator Tammy Duckworth is set to testify, in addition to other lawmakers, and experts on hate crimes. The actor Daniel Dae Kim, known for roles on Lost and Hawai Five-O, is also scheduled to appear. Mr Kim has been outspoken about the problem of violence against Asian Americans.

