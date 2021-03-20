How the Atlanta shooting shows the dangers of American evangelicalism's trademark "purity culture"

Jina Moore
·7 min read
JM Protester at flowers
Flowers adorn Gold Spa, where activists demonstrated against violence against women and Asians. Megan Varner/Getty Images

  • Temptation and "sex addiction" feature heavily in evangelical rituals and beliefs around gender roles.

  • A mythical "heroic masculinity" underpins evangelical ideas on men and sex.

  • No evidence links impulsive sexual behaviors with mass murder, experts say.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

For four days, as the country tried to parse the latest mass shooting, pundits and the public finally confronted the increase in anti-Asian rhetoric and hate crimes in an attempt to understand what might have driven a 21-year-old to shoot eight people, six of them Asian women.

Then came the police statement: The alleged shooter said he wasn't fighting a race war when he allegedly committed the killings, at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area; he was battling his own "temptation" and "possibly, a sex addiction."

Far from eliminating racism as a motive, the alleged shooter's confession embodies it: The murders in Georgia represent a uniquely American twinning of racism, sexism, and religion.

"It's not a jump to say white conservative Christianity played a role here," said Joshua Grubbs, an assistant professor of psychology at Bowling Green State University. "The facts need to come to light, but all the facts that are in the light right now suggest it's at play."

Robert Aaron Long, the accused shooter, was reportedly an active youth group member of Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, 40 miles from Atlanta. The church is affiliated with Founders Ministries, a conservative movement within evangelicalism to establish an approach to the Bible not "limited by cultural sensitivities," according to its website.

There's been more attention in recent years to the connection between "toxic masculinity" and violence, a connection that feminist scholars have been writing about for decades, and recent revelations about the alleged shooter's motive have pushed gender to the forefront of the conversation.

But gender experts say it's impossible to understand the role of misogyny in the killing of six Asian women at massage parlors without also thinking about the way sexist stereotypes objectify Asian women. And religious studies scholars say it's impossible to understand either without looking at evangelicalism.

JM Crabapple.JPG
The Crabapple First Baptist Church outside Atlanta. Dustin Chambers/Reuters

"What it comes down to, in a very simplified way, is that all the 'isms' run together here, and that is something that tends to occur often in the context of white conservative Christianity," said Grubbs.

Believers and secular scholars alike hear in the shooter's own language, as told to police, a linguistic map of evangelical values that are both rooted in and expressions of historical and contemporary forms of racism and sexism.

Two key concepts here are "temptation" and "sex addiction." Both feature heavily in evangelical "purity culture," a set of rituals and beliefs around gender roles, designed to encourage believers, especially young men and women, to abstain from sex outside of heterosexual marriage.

"The whole concept of temptation is theological," said Kyle J. Howard, a public theologian and preacher in Atlanta. "When he talks about 'temptation,' he's using theological language. We should be looking at what this person's theological tradition or connection is."

Long's church released a statement, four days after the killings, condemning the murders and disavowing any link between its teachings and the violence. The Southern Baptist Convention, a key evangelical platform, also distanced itself from the shooting.

But scholars of evangelicalism reject these denials as facile.

"As an historian of Christianity, I would push back against that," said Kristin Kobes Du Mez, a professor of history at Calvin University who specializes in evangelical culture. "He was clearly and deeply formed by a particular conservative evangelical faith tradition."

Far from being prudish, conversations about sex feature prominently in that faith tradition, experts say. The goal isn't to banish sex; it's to confine sex to strict heterosexual norms. A key part of the belief system is that falling outside of those norms is not seen as an individual failing; it's viewed, instead, as "addiction."

"White evangelical Christians emphasize their interpretation of biology or popular science to make sense of human sexuality," Kelsy Burke, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, who studies white evangelicals and sexuality. "Your brain creates these pathways, is the language they use. Seeing it as physically addictive is a way to make sense of" breaking sexual taboos.

But even "sex addiction" is a piece of evangelical theology. There's no medical condition by that name, no diagnostic criteria, and therefore no bona fide treatment.

JM Flowers
Flowers left at Gold Spa in Atlanta. Megan Varner/Getty Images

"That's just a ludicrous claim, to blame this [violence] on that," said Grubbs, who specializes in the psychology of sex addiction. "You won't ever catch a competent mental health person saying, 'I diagnose this person with a sex addiction.' That is not a thing that they'll say."

Grubbs' own research, meanwhile, and his work with sociologist Samuel Perry, suggests that "sex addiction" is a thing that mostly white evangelical Christians will say. In several studies, Grubbs found a significant relationship between religiosity and self-reported sex or pornography addiction. (Non-evangelicals may use pornography, or struggle with sexual impulses, but are unlikely to call these behaviors "addiction.")

It's sexism, rather than biology, that's really at the root of the idea of "sex addiction." The belief that the world is full of temptresses that even good Christian men can't always resist lets men avoid responsibility for their "lapses."

"In addiction recovery programs, the blame is rarely directed at men themselves. It's directed at the obscure sexual secular culture, the pornography industry," Burke said. "In the case of Mr. Long, these messages clearly, for multiple reasons, went sort of sideways. He acted out in a very extreme and aggressive way, but I think we can see how the language… plays into somebody like long's thinking."

If sexism is a central tenant of Long's evangelicalism, racism isn't far behind. Establishing a "heroic masculinity" that can resist those temptresses is a big part of that tradition, and racism plays an implicit but crucial mythic role.

"It's rarely articulated blatantly, but [racism] is very important. Books on Christian masculinity point to these mythical heroes, Hollywood heroes," said du Mez, who wrote Jesus and John Wayne. "What I noticed is, all these heroes were white men. Many of them proved their heroism by subduing non-white people and using violence to achieve order. John Wayne, the cowboy, stands in Iwo Jima against the Japanese, or with the green berets against the Vietnamese. This is a persistent pattern; this how heroic masculinity is defined."

Angie Hong, a divinity student at Duke University and a one-time evangelical worship leader and musician, said she saw all of these dynamics play out in the Atlanta church she once attended.

"I went to a white church, and when I would play, I would get comments like, 'You're a China doll!' People would pinch my cheeks, even though I'm an adult woman at this point. And yes, I got sexually harassed," she said.

"Even though they welcomed me, they treated me as an object. They were so fascinated with this 'mysterious Oriental figure;' they wanted me to teach them words, to pray in Korean. There's racism in the form of that desire," she added.

In fact, racism writ large is "baked into evangelicalism from the beginning," said Anthea Butler, an associate professor of religious studies at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia. In White Evangelical Racism, her forthcoming history of the religious movement's relationship to white supremacy in the American south, she calls racism "a feature, not a bug, of American evangelicalism."

"It's so pervasive," said Butler, herself an ex-evangelical. "It's so much of history, but they don't want you to know about that history. They just kept writing themselves into a better history all the time."

Activists and scholars worry that this same instinct to beautify the story is already at work in shaping the view of the shooting. "Here we have the mass murder of Asian women, in the midst of a colonial history of and of [ongoing] hyper-sexualization, and we have police not wanting to say racism," said Christine Hong, an assistant professor of educational ministry at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Georgia.

"White supremacy does all of that, but we don't want to name it. We just want to talk about anti-Asian bias, which is a softer and more accessible word, "she said. "It speaks to white discomfort, not necessarily the pain of the communities that suffered."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • SpaceX is reportedly close to completing the assembly of a Super Heavy prototype, which will shoot Starship into orbit

    Elon Musk's SpaceX has completed "stacking" of its Super Heavy prototype, the booster that will shoot its Starship spacecraft into orbit, say reports

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • J.T. Miller scores in OT, Canucks beat Canadiens 3-2

    J.T. Miller scored at 2:01 of overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks their fourth straight victory, 3-2 over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Miller scored his ninth of the season moments after Montreal’s Josh Anderson failed to convert a breakaway attempt. Miller drove down the left side, cut across the front of the net and put a backhand shot past goalie Jake Allen to give Vancouver its seventh win in eight contests.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she regrets getting a tattoo of a handgun when she was 18

    The 24-year-old model, who has over 20 tattoos on her body, said she said she "would never" get the gun tattoo today.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • Myanmar junta faces calls to halt bloodshed but more die in anti-coup protests

    Calls for dialogue and the end to the bloodshed came from several of Myanmar's Southeast Asian neighbours led by Indonesia - an unusual stance in regional diplomacy. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned what he denounced as the military's continuing brutal violence. The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation condemning the coup and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics used to suppress the demonstrations that have swept over Myanmar since the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights

    The eruption of a long-dormant volcano that sent streams of lava flowing across a small valley in southwestern Iceland is easing and shouldn’t interfere with air travel, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said Saturday. The fissure eruption began at around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the Geldinga Valley, about 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, the Met Office said. This southwestern corner of Iceland is the most heavily populated part of the country.

  • France restarts AstraZeneca vaccine - but only for over 55s

    France's 55-year old prime minister received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Friday just hours after the country's health regulator advised against giving the drug to people under 55 over blood clot risks. Mr Castex was administered the vaccine in front of the cameras in a bid to boost confidence in the jab, which is at a record low. Only 20 per cent of French say they would be prepared to take a dose of the Anglo-Swedish serum. "I did not feel a thing even though I am a little squeamish," Mr Castex said at a hospital outside Paris. On Friday, Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said she was ready to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca's coronavirus jab if offered when it is her turn to be inoculated in a bid to reassure Germans of the vaccine's efficacy following weeks of mixed messages across Europe. "Yes I would take the AstraZeneca vaccine," she said, adding however she "would like to wait until it's my turn but I would in any case". Previously, she said she would not take the jab as at that time it was not recommended for Germans in her age group. Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister, made a similar statement on Friday, saying: "My age group is among those who are allowed to have the vaccine and yes, I will have the AstraZeneca." He added that his son had already been given the jab in the UK. The French National Authority for Health (HAS) said its recommendation to suspend vaccinations for those under 55 was based on the fact that blood clots in France and other European countries had only been seen in those aged under that age. The French advice differs from the European Medicines Agency, which on Thursday concluded that the vaccine is safe for all age groups.

  • Sarm Heslop's boyfriend refusing to allow search of yacht from where she disappeared, police say

    The boyfriend of a British woman who vanished without trace has refused to allow police to search the US Virgin Islands yacht where she was last seen alive, police have said. A huge search has been underway for 41-year-old Sarm Heslop since she went missing from the 47ft luxury charter catamaran Siren Song on March 8, with coast guards, police and local volunteers scouring the beach and waters of St John island. But police have now revealed that Ms Heslop’s boyfriend and owner of the boat, Ryan Bane, has refused to allow officers to search the vessel. In a statement issued Friday evening Virgin Islands Police Department said: “Soon after reporting Ms. Heslop missing, Mr. Bane acquired the services of an attorney. Upon his attorney’s advice, Mr. Bane exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and denied officers’ requests to search the vessel.” USVI police spokesman Toby Derima added: "We would need to get a warrant to search the boat. We would need to show the court that we had probable cause to search the boat, as this is not yet a criminal case. "We thought we could just ask Mr Bane to search the boat and he would say yes and he didn't. That is his right. Getting the search warrant would be the next step, however we are still searching, doing regular inspections of the areas and speaking to potential witnesses."

  • After a predawn Interstate 95 crash in Miami, the driver jumped to her death, FHP said

    The woman who was found dead in the street at Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place around 4:15 a.m. Saturday had just been in a crash on Interstate 95.

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches them, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller had a major breakthrough in 2016, debuting both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will release its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.