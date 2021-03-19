Atlanta shooting suspect's church decries killings as 'wicked betrayal'

General view of Crabapple First Baptist Church, following the deadly shootings at three day spas, in Alpharetta
Rich McKay
By Rich McKay

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The Baptist church where the suspect in this week's Atlanta-area spa killings was a member issued a statement on Friday decrying the attack as a wicked betrayal of faith and describing the eight victims, including six women of Asian descent, as blameless.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of homicide in Tuesday's fatal shooting of four people at two day spas in Atlanta and four others at a massage parlor in Cherokee County, about 40 miles (64 km) north of the state capital.

In a statement, the Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia, said Long's "extreme and wicked act is nothing less than rebellion against our Holy God and His Word."

Investigators said Long had admitted carrying out the attacks, claiming he was driven by internal conflict over what he described as a sex addiction, not racial animus toward Asians.

But the rampage has stirred fear among Asian Americans, who see the crimes as a part of a national surge in racially motivated attacks that has accelerated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were due to visit Atlanta on Friday to offer support to Asian-Americans and meet with leaders of the area's growing Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.

Authorities stressed they have not ruled out charging Long with hate crimes even though Long claims that racial bias was not his motivation.

"Aaron's actions are antithetical to everything that we believe and teach as a church. In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the actions of Aaron Long as well as his stated reasons for carrying out this wicked plan," said the church, where Long and his father were members. "No blame can be placed upon the victims."

A former roommate of Long's at a rehabilitation center said the suspect would feel shame and remorse after frequenting massage parlors for sex, then "return to God."

Fulton County officials on Thursday identified the four Atlanta victims as Soon C. Park, 74, Hyun J. Grant, 51, Suncha Kim, 69, and Yong A. Yue, 63. All were of Korean descent, according to South Korea's consulate in Atlanta.

The Cherokee County victims were identified by authorities as: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44.

The Georgia killings have prompted police departments to step up patrols and visibility in Asian-American communities around the country. Hate crimes against Asian Americans in 16 major cities rose 149% in 2020 over 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

A former Cherokee County Sheriff's department spokesman who came under criticism for saying Long had "a really bad day" and who had previously promoted T-shirts blaming Asians for the pandemic has been reassigned, the New York Times reported.

Captain Jay Baker, who is named as director of communications on the sheriff's website, was replaced as by Erika Neldner, whose email signature identifies her as communications director.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta in Vista, California; Editing by Alistair Bell)

  • Biden and Harris head to Atlanta to meet Asian American leaders

    President to speak at university as nation reckons with attacks that killed eight, six of them Asian women Joe Biden and Kamala Harris arrive at Dobbins air reserve base in Marietta, Georgia, on Friday. Photograph: Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden and Kamala Harris headed to Atlanta on Friday, hoping to console a city and Asian American communities rocked by the shootings this week that left eight people dead and one injured. The president and vice-president plan to meet Asian American community leaders and politicians in Georgia, before Biden, who has previously spoken about the rise in anti-Asian hate crime, speaks at a university in the city. Six of the shooting victims were women of Asian descent, with the gunman targeting two massage parlors in Atlanta and another on the outskirts of the city. Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with the murder of eight people and the assault of another. The ethnicity of the victims has prompted a discussion about race and the treatment of Asian Americans, particularly women, in America. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office was heavily criticized after claiming the shootings appeared unrelated to race, and for stating that Long related that he was “having a bad day” when he opened fire at the three spas. Delaina Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed at a parlor north-west of the city. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz was also shot, but survived. The Fulton county medical examiner’s office issued names on Friday of the other four victims, who had not been identified before, but the Guardian is still verifying that the names are correct after the police department that provided the names appears to have made an error by abbreviating some of them. The day after the shootings the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, was the focus of scorn after he said Long “gave no indicators” that his crimes were racially motivated. “We asked him that specifically and the answer was no,” Reynolds said. The seeming acceptance of Long’s statement saw widespread backlash, with Asian American leaders pointing to the rise in hate crimes against Asians and the stigmatization of Asian women. “It looked like a hate crime to me,” Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, told CNN on Thursday night. “This was targeted at Asian spas. Six of the women who were killed were Asian so it’s difficult to see it as anything but that.” Bottoms said: “There are many areas of hate that are covered within the definition of a hate crime.” In Atlanta, Asian Americans are still trying to come to terms with the shootings. Woojin Kang, a young man of Korean descent, stood on the sidewalk in front of Gold Spa on Thursday evening, the site of one of the shootings, holding a neon yellow sign that read “Asian women’s bodies have been slayed” above the hashtag “#StopAsianHate”. “The biggest thing I’m encouraging in my community is to lament. That means to viciously cry out in any way that may manifest. But we need to cry out. We can’t be silent any more,” Kang said. “People say Asians are the submissive ones, we’ll be quiet. No. We need to cry out, whatever that looks like. For me, that looked like coming out today with signs, standing on the street.” Biden and Harris had already been scheduled to visit Atlanta, as part of a tour designed to laud the recently passed $1.9tn Covid-19 relief bill, but the focus of the visit was changed in the wake of the shootings. The pair were set first to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on the day the US administered the 100 millionth coronavirus vaccination, six weeks ahead of Biden’s stated target of that many vaccinations in his first 100 days. His presidency is on day 58. The president and vice-president were then planning to meet Asian American Georgia state legislators and other community leaders in the city. They plan to discuss the racist rhetoric and actions against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, which have proliferated during the pandemic, after Covid-19 first emerged in China. The shootings came just days after Biden had warned of the rise in violence against Americans of Asian descent. In a speech on 11 March – his first primetime address as president – Biden condemned anti-Asian racism and hate crimes. “Too often, we’ve turned against one another,” Biden said. “Vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated. “At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, they’re on the frontlines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America.” Biden added: “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.” Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups since March 2020.

  • Protesters call Atlanta spa shootings a 'hate crime'

    The crowd gathered outside Atlanta's Gino's NY Pizza for a presser, and then marched to Gold Spa, where a gunman killed four people on Tuesday.Robert Aaron Long has been charged with murdering four people at the spas in Atlanta and four more in a spa in Acworth, Cherokee County, about 40 miles (64 km) to its north on Tuesday.Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.Long, a 21-year-old white male, told investigators that a sex addiction led him to violence, according to police.Lawmakers and anti-racism advocates have speculated the killings were motivated at least in part by anti-Asian sentiments.The Georgia killings have prompted police departments across the country to step up patrols and visibility in Asian-American communities around New York City, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco.Hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.Civil rights advocates have connected the rise in incidents to the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China. Some Americans, including Republican former President Donald Trump, started calling the coronavirus the "China virus," "the China plague" and even "kung flu."

  • The Growing Power of Asian-Americans in Georgia Now Comes With Fear

    When Alex Wan moved to Atlanta in 1971, he was the only student of Asian descent in his class. His grandmother grew Chinese cabbage and melons in their garden because there was nowhere close to buy them. There was no Chinese church, so services were held in people’s homes. Over the years, Asian immigrants and their children have settled not only in the city of Atlanta, but in bustling enclaves outside. The populations of nearby Duluth and Johns Creek, both upscale suburbs, are now about a quarter Asian. Wan, whose parents came to the United States from Taiwan in the late 1960s, went on to become the first person of Asian descent elected to the Atlanta City Council. The speed and scale of that change is a story of American success: immigrants starting businesses, building churches, sending their children to school and, eventually, gaining power through political representation. But now, along with success and visibility has come something else — fear. Amid a rising tide of anti-Asian violence nationally, the shooting death of eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, has shaken Asians in Atlanta like nothing in his memory. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Whatever the justification was, the fact is, it was Asian women who were killed,” said Wan, who is 53. He said one of the shooting sites was less than a mile from his house. “Everything that’s been swirling around, all this anti-Asian sentiment has come to a head with the worst possible thing — murders.” He added: “The Asian population has become a very easy and very visible target.” The fear, of course, has radiated far beyond Atlanta. Nearly 3,800 hate incidents, running the gamut from name calling to physical assaults were reported against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders nationwide over the last year, according to Stop AAPI Hate. The report was released the same day that eight people, six of them of Asian descent, were fatally shot at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Stop AAPI Hate called the shootings “an unspeakable tragedy” for the victims’ families and an Asian American community that has “been reeling from high levels of racist attacks.” It said the shootings “will only exacerbate the fear and pain that the Asian American community continues to endure.” Outrage and anguish with the killings reverberated from the nation’s capital to the West Coast. The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said the group was “horrified by the news coming out of GA at a time when we’re already seeing a spike in anti-Asian violence. Although details are still unfolding, at least half the victims appear to be Asian American women. Our hearts go out to the victims & their families.” Max Leung, the founder of a group called the SF Peace Collective, which patrols streets in San Francisco to protect Asian communities from violence, acknowledged that not all facts are known about the motivation of the Georgia shooting, but said: “At the end of the day, regardless of what he says his motives were, Asian Americans are being attacked and killed for many reasons right now. It’s an epidemic. And it’s on the rise.” Asians represent a majority of the increase in foreign-born people in the United States since 2010, and now make up about 6% of the American population, up from about 2% in 1980, according to William Frey, chief demographer at the Brookings Institution. People of Asian descent in the United States come from dozens of countries, but according to Pew, the largest shares come from just six: China, the Philippines, India, Vietnam, Korea and Japan. In Georgia, Asians are more than 4% of the population, up from less than half a percent in 1980. In Atlanta, as nationwide, they are part of a diverse agglomeration of people with distinct languages, histories and cultures rather than a homogeneous grouping. The four most numerous groups in Georgia are from India, Vietnam, China and Korea, according to Frey. Similarly, the locales of the killings on Tuesday reflect the integration of Asians into non-Asian communities around Atlanta. None took place in areas with a particular ethnic profile. Cherokee County, where the first four deaths occurred is an exurban area north of Atlanta where only 2% of the population is Asian. The spa was in a strip mall, wedged between a beauty salon and a clothing boutique run by a Latina woman. The shootings in the city of Atlanta took place in a commercial area with a long history of adult businesses, novelty stores and strip clubs. Still, Asians have quietly become a political and cultural force around Atlanta over the past few decades. That played out first and most conspicuously on the Buford Highway, a stretch of modest strip malls and parking lots that begins just north of Midtown Atlanta and continues northeast through the city and into nearby suburbs. The area is studded with bustling restaurants serving Vietnamese pho, Chinese dim sum and Korean barbecue. Over the years, as Asian Americans moved into Atlanta’s suburbs and exurbs, new neighborhoods sprang up and culture spread. Sarah Park helped start a food tour of new Korean enclaves called Seoul of the South, in her job promoting tourism and conventions in Gwinnett County, where 12% of the population is of Asian heritage. “Atlanta’s Korean food scene is comparable to New York and Los Angeles,” she said. “We have restaurants with our grandmothers’ cooking. But we also made a good transition to the next generation of chefs.” The growth of Asian American communities around Atlanta has only recently translated to significant political power. There are now six Asian Americans in the state Legislature, including Michelle Au, a Chinese American doctor who was elected to the state Senate as a Democrat last year. There were none two decades ago. The new representation will be especially important given the anti-Asian incidents, particularly Tuesday’s shootings, said Cam Ashling, a Democratic activist who helped with an aggressive get-out-the-vote effort in one of the only tightly contested House seats in the nation that Democrats flipped last year — Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. “We just came off all this organizing and we all are very connected to each other,” said Ashling, 40, who came to Georgia in 1988 as a refugee from Vietnam. “We’ve been texting each other all night and this morning. I’ve got a meeting at my house tonight.” She said activists were preparing to push their newly elected representatives to enact protections and take other action. “We need the people whom we spent all this time and energy electing to stand up to the racism, not just put out a statement,” she said. Asian immigrants are more educated, on average in the country, than native-born Americans, but Ashling’s parents were working class. She remembers one pho restaurant when they arrived in the 1980s, but her parents, a forklift operator and a worker in a plastic foam cup factory, rarely went, because they had neither the money nor time off from working. “My parents made like $5 and $7 an hour,” Ashling said. “They were not the fancy Asians who are now loaded.” Today, her mother, 69, sings in the choir at a large Vietnamese Catholic church, which has a school where children learn Vietnamese. Still, Asian immigrants, both in recent decades and now, have generally been highly educated, often working as doctors, professors and engineers. Frey of Brookings said about 45% of all immigrants aged 25 and older who came between 2010 and 2019 were college graduates, compared to about a third among the native-born population. Baoky Vu, who lives in suburban DeKalb County and is a former commissioner to George W. Bush’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, said the children of Asian immigrants, now reaching their 30s and 40s, were more politically engaged than their immigrant parents, who were often focused on keeping a small business afloat and children fed. “The attitude has been, it’s not my problem so I don’t have to worry about it,” said Vu, who came from Vietnam in the 1970s. But he said younger Asian Americans are different, volunteering in political campaigns, running for public office and starting nonprofit groups focused on public affairs. That evolution is particularly important given the current wave of tensions and unease, he said. “You can’t just cower in fear,” he said. “You have to stand up for justice. This is not just an Asian American problem. This is an American problem.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Police departments across the US are increasing patrols in Asian communities, but experts say more policing is not the answer

    Activists have argued more policing in marginalized communities is not a long-term solution and could actually do more harm than good.

  • In Atlanta, Black residents stand with Asian Americans to end hate

    "We are supposed to be united, but it feels more and more like we are divided,” said Jesus Estrella, 21.

  • The church where accused Georgia shooter Robert Aaron Long worshipped is kicking him out

    "In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the actions of Aaron Long as well as his stated reasons for carrying out this wicked plan," church said.

  • Chinese granny who fought off attacker in US praised for bravery

    The 76-year-old was waiting to cross the street in San Francisco when she was punched, reports say.

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

