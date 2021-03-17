Atlanta spa shootings spark more anxieties among Asian Americans amid rise in hate crimes

Russell Contreras
·3 min read

Asian Americans around the country said they’re alarmed by last night’s mass shooting at several Atlanta-area spas, which shows their extreme vulnerability amid anti-Asian violence that has been building for the past year.

The big picture: The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center collected nearly 3,800 self-reported cases of anti-Asian bias between March 19 last year and Feb. 28.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, was charged with murder today after confessing to killing eight people, including six Asian women, in shootings at three spas near Atlanta.

Asian American women are more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

  • The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.

  • Underreporting remains an issue, experts warn.

Between the lines: Center director Brian Levin told Axios the rise in hate crimes against a group jumps based on news events or comments from political leaders.

  • Levin said the center tracked a rise in anti-Asian violence after former President Donald Trump started calling COVID-19 the "China virus."

  • The U.S.'s rivalry with China had already created unease about Chinese Americans and Asian Americans, said sociologist Pawan Dhingra, who specializes in Asian American studies.

What they're saying: “[W]hatever the motivation here I know that Asian Americans are very concerned," President Biden told reporters.

  • "The investigation is ongoing ... But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people," Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters.

  • "We've got to do everything we can in terms of addressing bigotry and hate in our country, and violence... Anybody who takes precious lives in that manner is driven by hate," U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said.

Don't forget: The U.S. has long stereotyped Asian women as objects of white male fantasies in popular culture. Dhingra said because of that history, race can be considered a factor in attacks against Asian sex workers.

  • "If you think about sex work as a moral problem that must be eradicated —because Asian American women do kind of fit a profile of historically being in this role — it's hard to separate race from this even if the motivation wasn't anti-Asian," Dhingra said.

The bottom line: "We are going to see a huge jump in hate crimes against Asian Americans this year," Levin said. "The question is: how big of a record are we going to set?"

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Where to donate to support Asian American communities

    Hate crimes on the Asian community have increased by 150 percent over the course of 2020, data shows.

  • OnPolitics: The Atlanta killings could lead to hate crime legislation

    A House panel will hold a hearing Thursday addressing the rise in anti-Asian American hate and discrimination, its first on the issue since 1987.

  • Op-Ed: Trump and the GOP put a bull's-eye on the backs of Asian Americans

    Bigotry and hate are rising because Asians have been made the political scapegoat for the coronavirus.

  • 'Heartbroken': Democrats condemn hate against Asian Americans after deadly shooting in Atlanta

    President Joe Biden last week denounced anti-Asian attacks and called them "un-American" during his first primetime address to the nation.

  • Son charged in death of elderly Chester SC man whose body was found in closet

    Clyde Shirley was found dead in his home Sunday in Chester, South Carolina. He had been dead more than three weeks.

  • Atlanta spa shootings: US on alert over possible anti-Asian American motive

    Six of eight victims at massage parlors were of Asian descent, while a suspect, 21, is in custody after manhuntAtlanta spa shootings – follow the latest live updates A police officer inspects a shed outside a massage parlor where three people were shot and killed in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images Law enforcement authorities in cities across the US were on alert on Wednesday amid fears that a series of fatal shootings in Atlanta that killed eight had largely targeted victims because they were Asian Americans. Six of those killed at three massage parlors in the Georgia city on Tuesday were women of Asian descent, leading to fears of a racial motive. Suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, was taken into custody after a police manhunt. On Wednesday morning, Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, praised the police for their “quick work” and that “a crime against any community is a crime against us all”. She said she has been in close contact with the White House and Atlanta police as they “investigate the suspect who is responsible for this senseless violence in our city”. “My prayers are with the families and friends of the victims whose lives were cut short by these shootings,” the mayor said. Lance Bottoms added: “Yesterday was a tragic day across our state. Whether it’s senseless violence that we see play out in our streets or whether it’s targeted violence like we saw yesterday against any community is a crime against us all.” The National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum said they are “appalled and devastated” by the killings. Sung Yeon Choimorrow, the group’s executive director, added: “We mourn with the families of these victims. We are horrified and continue to be concerned for the safety of our community members across the country as violence toward Asian Americans has escalated.” The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said in a statement on Wednesday morning that Joe Biden had been briefed overnight on the “horrific shootings” and that White House officials had been in contact with the Atlanta mayor’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, who was in Seoul meeting South Korea’s foreign minister, Chung Eui-yong, said he was “horrified” by the violence, which is understood to have killed four people of Korean ethnicity, and said it “has no place in America or anywhere”. He offered his “deepest condolences” to family and friends of the victims and to “everyone in the Korean community who is shaken and deeply disturbed by this incident”. Atlanta police said they had increased patrols in the area of the killings and that officers were dispatched to check similar nearby businesses. The shootings – all believed to have been carried out by a single gunman – began at about 5pm, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, Cherokee county, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. The next shooting took place at 5.50pm when police in the Buckhead neighbourhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside. The suspect’s car was caught on camera in the Acworth shooting and the suspect was taken into custody in Crisp county. Lance Bottoms said the authorities think the suspect may have been in the process of trying to flee to Florida when he was apprehended, and may have been planning further attacks in that state. In New York City, the police department’s counter-terrorism bureau said it was monitoring the shooting in Georgia and would deploy additional officers to Asian communities across the city “out of an abundance of caution”. Seattle officials said they were increasing outreach to Asian Americans and community organisations across the city and police presence with police patrols and community service officers. Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, and chief of police, Adrian Diaz, labelled the killings in Atlanta an “act of hate”.“We grieve with Atlanta and for the victims and their families. We also stand together with our Asian American community against the rise of hate crimes towards Asian Americans, especially targeting Chinese Americans,” they said in a joint statement. They added: “In Seattle and across our nation, our Asian American neighbours, places of worship, and businesses have been deliberately targeted by racism, xenophobia and acts of violence related to misconceptions of Covid-19.” It follows a spike in attacks against Asian Americans nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic, which spread after initial infections in China. The US advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate received 3,795 complaints last year and said there were at least 503 anti-Asian hate incidents reported between 1 January and 28 February this year alone. The Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photograph: Dustin Chambers/Reuters Stop AAPI Hate said the shootings in Atlanta were “an unspeakable tragedy – for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the Asian American community, which has been reeling from high levels of racist attacks over the course of the past year.” The organisation added: “This latest attack will only exacerbate the fear and pain that the Asian American community continues to endure.” However, investigators also believe Long may have a sexual addiction and frequented the types of businesses he allegedly targeted, which the authorities described as massage parlours. “During his interview, he gave no indicators that this was racially motivated,” the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, said. “We asked him that specifically and the answer was no.”Such developments may not to do much to diminish fears, however. The California congresswoman Judy Chu said Asian Americans have “been facing a relentless increase in attacks and harassment over the past year” and urged people on Twitter to “condemn this violence, and help us #StopAsianHate”. Los Angeles and San Francisco, in particular, have large Asian American neighborhoods and populations.Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive of the civil rights campaign group the NAACP condemned the shootings “in the strongest possible terms”. Last week, on the first anniversary of the Covid-19 shutdown, Joe Biden condemned the rise in attacks. The president added: “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.”

  • Atlanta massage parlor shootings leave eight dead including six Asian women

    Man taken into custody after shootings at three locations, amid rising number of attacks on Asian Americans in the USAtlanta massage parlor shootings: what we know so far A series of shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area have left eight people dead, the majority of them women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. A 21-year-old man, Robert Aaron Long, is a suspect in the shootings, and was taken into custody in south-west Georgia about 150 miles (240km) from the city after his car was intercepted by police after a manhunt. The killings occurred amid a rising number of attacks on Asian Americans across the US since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Six of those killed were Asian while two were white. “It appears that they may be Asian,” Atlanta’s police chief, Rodney Bryant, said, with South Korea’s foreign ministry adding in statement on Wednesday that its diplomats in Atlanta had confirmed from police that four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent. The shootings – all believed to have been carried out by a single gunman – began at about 5pm, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, Cherokee County, about 30 miles (50km) north of Atlanta. According to the local county sheriff’s office spokesman, Jay Baker, two people died at the scene and three were transported to a hospital, where two of them also died. The next shooting took place at 5.50pm when police in the Buckhead neighbourhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside. The suspect’s car was caught on camera in the Acworth shooting, seen pulling up to the business at about 4.50pm, minutes before the attack. Baker said the suspect was taken into custody in Crisp County. Police said video footage also showed the suspect’s vehicle in the area of the Atlanta spas at about the time of those attacks as well. That, as well as other video evidence, “suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s, who is in custody”, Atlanta police said in a statement. The FBI spokesperson Kevin Rowson said the agency was assisting Atlanta and Cherokee County authorities in the investigation. Robert Aaron Long, 21, was taken into custody ‘without incident’. Photograph: Crisp County Sheriff’S Office/Reuters Long was arrested after state troopers performed a pursuit intervention technique, a move “which caused the vehicle to spin out of control”, Hancock said. Long was then taken into custody “without incident”. “Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence,” Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, said on Tuesday evening on Twitter. “Once again we see that hate is deadly,” Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia tweeted. The Stop AAPI Hate group issued a statement saying that many in the Asian American community had felt targeted over the past year. “The reported shootings of multiple Asian American women today in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy – for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the Asian American community, which has been reeling from high levels of racist attacks over the course of the past year,” it said. “This latest attack will only exacerbate the fear and pain that the Asian American community continues to endure.” On Tuesday evening, Long’s Facebook page appeared to have been removed from the site. A Facebook video, first reported by the Daily Beast, featuring Long at his local church, the Crabapple First Baptist church, had also been removed. According to the Daily Beast, the 2018 video showed Long talking about his journey towards baptism. “As many of you may remember, when I was eight years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time. And I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long is quoted as saying. On Tuesday evening police released a booking photo of Long dressed in an anti-suicide smock.

  • U.S. Treasury has mailed out 150,000 paper checks, made 90 million direct deposits

    The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it has sent 90 million direct payments worth about $242 billion to Americans from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with more payments to be distributed in coming weeks. Most of the payments were sent by direct deposit to recipients' bank accounts starting on Friday, the Treasury said in a statement, adding that the first payment batches were now fully available to be spent. The Treasury said it also mailed out 150,000 paper checks worth $442 million.

  • Celebrities Slam Anti-Asian Hate Speech, Trump After Massage Spas Killings

    "Star Trek" actor George Takei called on GOP leaders to "stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric" following fatal shootings at spas in the Atlanta area.

  • Biden decries 'brutality' against Asian Americans following Atlanta-area spa shootings

    Eight people were killed at businesses in three shootings at Atlanta-area spas Tuesday night. Biden said he spoke Wednesday with Justice Department officials and that a motivation is still being determined.

  • Rams are trading DL Michael Brockers to Lions

    The Rams have agreed to a trade with the Lions, sending Michael Brockers to Detroit.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Provider to Offer Different Crypto Trusts

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments LLC, the company behind the world’s largest Bitcoin fund, is offering new trusts to invest specifically in five different cryptocurrencies.The trusts are delving into still-niche corners of the cryptocurrency universe. Three of the funds will invest individually in the cryptocurrencies Chainlink, Filecoin and Livepeer. One will hold Basic Attention tokens that run on the Ethereum network, while the fifth will invest in coins of the virtual-reality world known as Decentraland.The trusts are the crypto giant’s first since early 2019, and come after a “robust process” of assessing potential investor demand as well as the integrity of the underlying protocols, according to Grayscale Chief Executive Officer Michael Sonnenshein.“At any one time, we’re probably maintaining a list of what could be 30 products, could be 40 products that we’re interested in bringing to market,” Sonnenshein said in an interview. “We’re trying to always reconcile where we may find compelling opportunities in the digital assets ecosystem and trying to reconcile where investors are interested in deploying capital.”The new products bring Grayscale’s total single-asset lineup to 13, with the $34 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) the largest.With Bitcoin’s price hitting new highs, an increasing number of investors may be hesitant to jump in, fearing they’d be getting in at the top of the market. Other coins Grayscale selected have much smaller market values, and some investors may see them as a more attractive entry point right now.Basic Attention tokens track users’ time and attention on digital properties, as a way to determine how to distribute advertising money. Chainlink -- whose token is also Ethereum based -- has a technology that essentially delivers price feeds into various decentralized-finance apps.Meanwhile, Filecoin is a data storage protocol in which users pay to store their files, while Livepeer is billed as a decentralized content delivery network. Lastly, the Decentraland Trust will hold MANA tokens, which can be used to buy virtual plots of land in Decentraland.“There are many Grayscale products that have historically been a little bit before their time, before they began to resonate with investors sufficiently,” Sonnenshein said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • LeBron James' triple-double, Lakers' bench overcome slow start to beat Timberwolves

    The Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-121 behind LeBron James' triple-double and the team's bench on Tuesday at Staples Center.

  • Listen to the snap, crackle, pop of NASA's Perseverance rover zapping rocks on Mars with a laser

    NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars last month. Microphones on board have recorded sounds of the rover's lasers vaporizing Martian rocks.

  • Racist and militia violence ‘most lethal’ domestic threat, US intelligence reports in national security report

    A joint intelligence report on the state of domestic violence extremism assesses that racially and ethnically motivated violence as well violent militia groups present the “most lethal” threat among domestic threats. Perpetrators of racist violence are “most likely to conduct mass-casualty attacks” against Americans, according to a newly unclassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security. Domestic violence extremists, or DVEs, motivated by “a range of ideologies and galvanized by recent political and societal events” pose an “elevated threat” to the US in 2021, according to the report.

  • Pfizer says it is on course to deliver UK COVID vaccine supplies

    Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its delivery targets for COVID-19 shots in the United Kingdom in line with an agreed monthly schedule, after Britain warned of a significant reduction in its available supplies of vaccines. "We can confirm that Q1 deliveries remain on track and continue to progress in line with the monthly schedule," said a spokeswoman for Pfizer. Britain is rolling out Pfizer's vaccine along with one made by AstraZeneca.

  • Boil advisory lifted for all of Jackson, one month later

    After 30 days of boiling their water to get rid of contaminants and sometimes no water at all, Jackson residents are finally able to drink the water from the tap after officials lifted a boil water advisory put in place in mid-February when a deep freeze wreaked havoc on their water infrastructure. A boil notice had previously been lifted for the city’s 16,000 well water connections on March 10. After officials said cold weather froze equipment at the city's water treatment plant, thousands of water customers went weeks with low pressure or no pressure at all, collecting water in buckets from distribution sites throughout the city to flush toilets and clean themselves.

  • Salary cap impact of Rams trading Michael Brockers

    The Rams save more by trading Michael Brockers than they would have by cutting him.

  • Screen Of The Day: Big Money Buys Up These Growth Stocks With Booming Profits

    Rising profits is always a key feature for growth stocks. Construction Partners and Green Brick Partners are both seen having strong growth ahead.

  • Protesters in Myanmar fight back amid violent crackdown

    Protesters in Myanmar fired slingshots and threw Molotov cocktails toward lines of security forces after apparently coming under fire Wednesday in a rare incidence of anti-coup demonstrators fighting back against a relentlessly violent crackdown. At least two people were shot dead during protests Wednesday in Kalay in northwestern Myanmar, according to press and social media posts that included photos of the victims. Smoke and fires were seen in Kalay and Yangon Wednesday night, reportedly from the authorities burning down barricades protesters had set up during the day.