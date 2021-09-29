Atlanta spa shooting suspect pleads not guilty in Fulton County

Sep. 29—Alleged Atlanta spa shooter Robert Aaron Long pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Long appeared in court before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville to formally enter his plea.

During Long's last court appearance Aug. 30, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she is, in addition to the death penalty, pursuing hate crime charges.

Long, 22, is accused of shooting and killing eight people at spas in Cherokee County and Atlanta. Long is accused of killing four people and injuring one at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee before traveling to Atlanta, where he is charged with killing four more people at two Atlanta spas, Gold Spa and Aroma Therapy Spa.

Six of the eight victims who died were Asian women. The victims at the Atlanta spas include Soon Chung Park, 74, Hyun Jung Grant, 51, Suncha Kim, 69 and Yong Yue, 63.

The four victims who died in the Cherokee County shooting were Delaina Yaun-Gonzalez, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Tan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44.

Long pleaded guilty in Cherokee County to four counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, 11 counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal damage to property in the first degree. He was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, plus 35 years, without the possibility of parole.

Long faces a total of 19 charges in Fulton County, including four more counts of felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, domestic terrorism and multiple counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Long is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 23.