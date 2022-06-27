Atlanta Subway shooting: Worker shot dead for ‘putting too much mayo on sandwich’

Atlanta police say the Subway shooting happened at around 6:30pm at a store located at a gas station on Northside Drive Southwest in the city’s downtown (Fox 5 News/video screengrab)

A Subway worker was shot dead after a customer opened fire following an argument over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich, according to police.

On Sunday night at around 6:30pm, a customer ordering a sandwich at a Subway connected to a gas station located in the city’s downtown area erupted into a dispute with one of the store’s employees and opened fire. One employee was fatally wounded and another was sent to a nearby hospital.

The owner of the Subway told Fox 5 Atlanta that the disgruntled customer decided to shoot his two employees after they became angry about the amount of mayonnaise on their fast-food meal.

“Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich,” owner Willie Glenn said in an interview with the news station.

The employee who died during the shootout, a woman, has not been identified by police, but the store’s owner reported during an interview with Fox News 5 that the son of one of the employees was present at the time that staff was attacked by the armed customer.

“She had a young son that had to witness all of this,” said Mr Glenn.

The store’s on-duty manager reportedly returned fire at the suspect but missed, according to the store’s owner.

“Everybody wants to carry a gun. Everybody wants to scare somebody wit ha gun. It’s scary out here,” Mr Glenn said.

Police are still investigating the shooting, reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses while they actively search for the suspect.

The Independent reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment on the case.

In an interview with WSB-TV following the shocking incident, Interim Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum confirmed to the local news outlet that arguments are the majority cause of homicides in 2022 in the Georgian city.

“An argument leads to someone picking up a weapon and firing that gun, leaving someone dead or someone critically injured,” Mr Schierbaum said, adding that officers have little recourse to stop these kinds of random acts of violence.

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns. We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime, we cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich,” Mr said Schierbaum.

The second victim remains in hospital and their condition has not been updated by local authorities since the deadly Sunday night shooting.