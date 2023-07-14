Atlanta teen knocked on the wrong apartment door. A jury just found a man guilty of his murder

A Fulton County jury found a man guilty of killing a 19-year-old who knocked on the wrong door at an Atlanta apartment.

Darryl Bynes stood trial for the 2019 shooting death of Omarian Banks. Prosecutors say Bynes, a husband and father of five, shot and killed Banks after the teen mistook Bynes’ apartment for the one he and his girlfriend shared at The Reserve off Fairburn Road in Atlanta.

The attorneys for the defense say the shooting was in self-defense. On Thursday, the jury revealed a guilty verdict on all counts.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Bynes to life in prison on the murder charges. In addition to his sentencing on the murder charge, a judge added 15 years for criminal damage to property in the first degree and possession of a firearm during a felony to be served consecutively.

Only Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom this week as jurors listened to frantic 911 calls for help and the 911 call from Bynes about his claims of self-defense.

Sharonda Smith testified that she was in bed when she heard a commotion outside her window.

“I heard, ‘I was at the wrong door. I’m sorry. I was at the wrong door. No, you were not at the wrong door! POW! POW! Pow,’” Smith described. “And I see that baby laying on the ground. That’s what I seen.”

According to Bynes’ 911 call, he told a dispatcher that he thought Banks was armed with a gun. No gun was ever found at the scene, according to investigators.

