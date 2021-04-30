Atlanta television news crew spots Arizona murder suspect, films arrest

The Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon is now unlikely to win an outright Holyrood majority because flaws in the case for Scottish independence are being exposed, the UK's leading pollster has said. Sir John Curtice said he now believed there was less than a one in three chance that the SNP would claim a majority in Thursday's election – a result that had been seen as highly likely weeks ago. If Ms Sturgeon is unable to win most of the seats in the Scottish Parliament, it would weaken her claim of an undisputed mandate to call a new referendum on leaving the UK by 2023. While she would still try to force a new vote if there is a pro-independence majority once smaller parties are taken into account, this would fall short of the precedent set by Alex Salmond in 2011. The Telegraph understands that senior SNP strategists are concerned they could lose four vital constituencies to unionist parties and that pollsters are underestimating the ability of Mr Salmond's Alba Party to take second votes away from the SNP.