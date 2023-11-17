Atlanta train derailment causes fire and diesel fuel spill after 2 trains collide

Crews have extinguished a train fire in Atlanta that happened after two trains collided, authorities said Friday morning.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about if anyone was hurt in the derailment. Railroad officials from CSX said an unknown amount of diesel fuel was spilled as a result of the crash.

Video footage Friday morning showed multiple train cars derailed in northwest Atlanta, and one train's engine car lit up in flames, sending black smoke up through the air.

The fire happened after a Norfolk Southern train crashed into a CSX train at around 6:30 a.m., causing eight CSX train cars to go off the rails, CSX said in a statement.

By around 9 a.m., crews had put out the fire, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department's Angela Perry told USA TODAY Friday. She said she could not provide any additional information.

"There is and was no danger to the public," Norfolk Southern communications manager Connor Spielmaker said.

Norfolk Southern said it is working with CSX Transportation to investigate the incident.

Amtrak derails outside Chicago

Friday's incident in Atlanta comes one day after an Amtrak train derailed near New Buffalo, Michigan, after hitting a vehicle that was on the tracks.

The train was carrying about 200 passengers to Chicago. The rail engineer and about 10 passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the county sheriff's office.

An unoccupied vehicle was stuck on the tracks and was in the process of being removed when the train hit it, the sheriff's office said.

New Buffalo is located about 70 miles east of Chicago.

