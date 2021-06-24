Atlanta Uber driver arrested after allegedly shooting two passengers, killing one

An Uber driver in Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested on charges of fatally shooting one person and injuring another, both of whom were passengers in his vehicle this week.

Nigel Nembhard, 36, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault on Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department announced in a statement. He is accused of having shot two men who were in his vehicle, following a dispute, and is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, police responded to a report of someone with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at a Chevron gas station, they found two males, one deceased and the other critically injured.

The victims “had been in a ride-share vehicle at the Chevron where a dispute arose with the driver. The dispute continued and resulted in the driver, also an adult male, shooting the other two males,” police said.

A third man reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Details on the victims’ names and information have yet to be released. Nembhard, who has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, is reportedly cooperating with police.

An Uber spokesperson confirmed that Nembhard worked for the ride-share company, per NBC News.

“What police are reporting is deeply concerning," the company spokesperson added. "We’ve banned the driver from the app and will work with law enforcement on their investigation."

