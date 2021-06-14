Atlanta violence: Nearly 60% more murders so far this year amid crime wave

Stephanie Pagones
·1 min read

Murders in Atlanta have spiked nearly 60% year to date, with almost two dozen more killings reported so far compared to 2020’s statistics, police department data shows.

There have been 58% more murders, or 63, reported so far in 2021, compared to last year’s 40, as of June 5, Atlanta Police Department statistics show.

Just earlier this month, a 71-year-old man died after he was attacked with a hammer, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. The man, identified as Eddie Lewis, was in a coma for six days but ultimately could not be saved.

ATLANTA ELDERLY MAN BEATEN TO DEATH WITH HAMMER AMID CITY'S CRIME SPIKE

"We all loved him," his daughter, Shannon Alexander, told the news station. "No matter how he lived his life, no one deserved to be beaten as he was."

Murders in the Georgia city have been up nearly every week so far this year, with only the first data tracking period, from Dec. 27, 2020, to Jan. 2, 2021, showing a decrease. Outside of that, year-to-date homicides were consistently up year over year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crime in 2020 was the highest it’s been in decades, with violence reaching levels unseen in the past 20 years, FOX 5 Atlanta reported earlier this year.

According to the report, at least 154 murders had been reported by the end of 2020, compared to the 94 recorded in 2019.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Skier dies after sliding 500 feet into rocks in Rocky Mountain National Park

    Bystanders rushed to help him.

  • Nicaragua: Five more opposition figures detained ahead of election

    One of those detained accuses president of launching ‘second dictatorship’

  • Top US diplomat says ‘China has to cooperate’ with investigation into Covid’s origins

    “The main purpose is to make sure that knowing what happened, why it happened, how it happened, we can put in place what’s necessary to prevent it from happening again or at least to mitigate the next outbreak,” Sec. Blinken told CBS on Sunday about the new inquiry

  • ‘She reminded me of my mother’: Joe Biden meets the Queen at Windsor Castle

    The British monarch hosted the US President and First Lady for tea on Sunday afternoon

  • Father, son plead guilty to helping Ghosn flee Japan

    An American father and son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday (June 14), to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, could now face up to three years in prison. Buses believed to be carrying the two were seen arriving in court on Monday. Prosecutors accuse them of helping Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a private jet to Lebanon in December 2019. The pair allegedly received 1.3 million for their services.In March, they were extradited to Japan from the United States.That's after a months-long battle to prevent that by their American lawyers. Those lawyers argued that the two could face relentless interrogations and torture. Suspects in Japan are interrogated without their lawyers present, and are often denied bail before trial.Japan's conviction rate is 99%.Taylor and his son are now being held at the same jail in Tokyo, where Ghosn was previously detained. At the time of Ghosn's escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by USD$85 million, over the course of a decade. He was also accused of enriching himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships. Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He remains a fugitive in his childhood home in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

  • Major wreckage at hospital hit by artillery in north Syria

    The death toll from an artillery strike on a hospital in northern Syria has risen to at least 15, medical officials said Sunday. The shelling, a day earlier, caused widespread destruction and knocked out the hospital’s maternity ward and surgery unit. Al-Shifaa hospital is in the northern town of Afrin, in an area controlled by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters.

  • Tourist visiting Florida charged with hate crime for attacking Asian family

    Man told Asian family to “go back to where they came from” while vacationing in Florida among rise in hate crime towards AAPI communities

  • Concussion prompts Cordner's early NRL retirement

    Former Australia captain Boyd Cordner has retired from rugby league because of the concussion symptoms that have kept him on the sidelines since last November. Cordner, who had his 29th birthday last week, announced his decision to retire on Monday, days after abandoning his latest plan to return to the National Rugby League for an 11th season with the Sydney Roosters. The NRL has launched a severe crackdown on high tackles this season, resulting in record numbers of players being cautioned, sent off or suspended.

  • NASCAR All-Star Race live updates: Kyle Larson is a million dollar winner at Texas

    Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

  • S&P 500 dips from record closing high as focus shifts to Fed meet

    The S&P 500 and the Dow eased on Monday, a day after the S&P 500 hit a record closing high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting this week on the central bank's outlook on inflation and the future of bond purchases. The technology-heavy Nasdaq rose for the sixth time in the past seven sessions, lifted by gains in shares of Tesla Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc. Recent data has indicated that the U.S. economy is regaining momentum but not overheating, taming worries about inflation and sending the S&P 500 to an all-time high.

  • For novelist-podcaster Marlon James, it's Dead Writer Summer

    'Marlon and Jake Read Dead People' returns for Season 2 with a focus on books that are new to either Marlon James or Jake Morrissey.

  • Walter Klug Rivera: Pinochet-era colonel arrested in Argentina after fleeing Chile

    The Chilean ex-army colonel was convicted in the disappearance and murder of 23 workers in 1973 shortly after Augusto Pinochet seized power in a military coup

  • Biden mixes up Libya and Syria in press conference

    US president discusses relationship with Russia ahead of meeting with Vladimir Putin

  • Delaying lockdown easing will have 'critical impact' on business

    Plans to keep Covid rules in place for an extra month will hurt clubs and restaurants, say trade groups.

  • McConnell: "Highly unlikely" he would allow Biden to fill Supreme Court vacancy in 2024

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" a Supreme Court nominee picked by Biden would be confirmed in 2024 if Republicans take control of the Senate.Why it matters: A record number of judges, plus three Supreme Court justices, were confirmed under Trump. Democrats have pledged to "restore the balance" of the courts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Hewitt asked

  • 8 states see a rise in infection rates, 29% of Republicans don't want vaccine – yet: Live COVID-19 updates

    New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, but most states bucking that trend have lower vaccination rates. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Biden appeared to break an unspoken royal rule by revealing what he and the Queen spoke about - but she may have approved it to make a political point, one expert says

    Biden told reporters the Queen had asked him about Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi during their June 13 meeting at Windsor Castle.

  • Bidens surprise UK churchgoers by showing up to Mass

    "I think gobsmacked is probably a very true word," said one churchgoer in Cornwall, England

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects white supremacists' challenge to anti-riot law

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a free speech challenge to a federal anti-riot law brought by two members of a militant white supremacist group who pleaded guilty to crimes related to a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The justices declined to hear appeals by the two California men, Michael Miselis and Benjamin Daley, of a lower court ruling that upheld their convictions under the 1968 Anti-Riot Act but also deemed some parts of the law a violation of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech. Miselis and Daley were members of the Southern California-based Rise Above Movement, a white supremacist group that billed itself as "combat-ready" and whose purpose was to engage in violent attacks on counter-protesters at various political rallies.

  • Just because you've been vaccinated doesn't mean you can stop caring about America's vaccine campaign

    Things are returning to normal for vaccinated people. But without one last push to increase vaccination rates, we might all be at risk.