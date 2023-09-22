Atlanta Water appeals board's low refund rate
The FOX 5 I-Team decided to review 15 months of cases before the Atlanta Water Management's appeals board. And we found that a bill adjustment was granted only 22% of the time.
The FOX 5 I-Team decided to review 15 months of cases before the Atlanta Water Management's appeals board. And we found that a bill adjustment was granted only 22% of the time.
The Twins are one game away from joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.
A source familiar with talks said the UAW will say it's made significant progress towards a deal with Ford ahead of its Friday deadline to reach new deals.
It's rare that a laptop deal comes along that makes us speechless, but this one on Amazon did the trick. Originally over $1,000, this razor-thin laptop is over 75% off.
Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.
I have no regrets.
Winter is coming -- time to hydrate your home's atmosphere and prevent stuffed noses and scratchy throats.
Bryce Mitchell says he was too sick to fight when he lost to Ilia Topuria, and claims if he beats Dan Ige on Saturday at UFC Vegas 79, he'll be the biggest draw among featherweights.
In a new interview, Gisele Bündchen says she's now "living," not just "surviving" after Tom Brady split.
The anti-aging powerhouse uses retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid to help tighten skin. No wonder it's an Amazon top-seller.
More than 22,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
Calling all sandwich lovers.
The ATOTO AD3 Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto Adapter is an incredible deal, especially with a generous 56% discount when using the promo code
Don't miss this major deal!
TikTok stars Brooke Averick and Connor Wood share the secret sauce behind their show, "Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast." The post Brooke Averick and Connor Wood on what makes their joint podcast such a hit appeared first on In The Know.
Ready for the 2023 NHL preseason? It tips off this weekend in the Southern Hemisphere.
If your plants keep dying from a lack of light or you just don't have enough natural light in your apartment, this grow light for indoor plants is all you need.
Google is constantly under attack. Parisa Tabriz, who is responsible for Chrome web browser security and Project Zero, credits much of this to the company’s approach to access control. “We’re very proud to stay out of the headlines, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t issues that we work on and address,” Tabriz said.
Each knife is less than $5.