Atlanta woman asks for directions in Louisiana, gets shot in front of her kids instead

An Atlanta woman is recovering after she was shot in front of her three kids while visiting Louisiana over the weekend.

Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the woman and her children got lost and stopped to ask for directions.

After getting out of her car, the woman told deputies that a man wearing a black hoodie and black shorts came up to her, pulled out a gun, and tried to rob her.

The woman ran and that’s when deputies said the man shot at her, hitting her arm.

“Deputies say she fled to some nearby apartment and honked her horn until help arrived,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. Her children were not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170.

