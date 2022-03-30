Atlanta woman charged with burglary, arson at Cobb apartment complex

Mar. 30—Cobb fire investigators have accused an Atlanta woman of setting fire to an apartment building in Vinings.

Joelle Grazulewicz, 55, has been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree burglary, according to the Cobb Fire Department and Cobb jail records.

Between 10:05 p.m. last Thursday and 1:50 a.m. last Friday, Cobb firefighters responded to a fire at the WestHaven at Vinings apartment complex, located on 5900 Suffex Green Lane.

Apartment surveillance footage led fire authorities to conclude the fire had been set intentionally by Grazulewicz. She is seen walking in and out of a vacant apartment building shortly before the building's fire suppression system became activated and then returning to her apartment, police said.

Grazulewicz is being held at the Cobb jail without bond, according to jail records.