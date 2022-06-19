Atlanta woman charged after stabbing a man during argument, police say

Atlanta police say a woman stabbed a man during an argument over the weekend.

Police say on Saturday at 3:45 a.m., they went to 3019 Humphries Dr SE on a call of a person stabbed. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in the leg.

Police say the man was alert, conscious and breathing. He was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

According to police, the stabbing was the result of a domestic verbal dispute that escalated to the man being stabbed.

Officers arrested and charged Delores Berry, 58, with aggravated assault. She was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

