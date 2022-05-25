Atlanta woman jailed on DUI, vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Lizella man

An Atlanta woman was jailed on charges that included vehicular homicide and drunken driving in the death of a Lizella man who was killed when the woman allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into the man’s truck on the west side of downtown Macon Tuesday evening.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement that the wreck happened at about 6 p.m. on Georgia Avenue at its intersection with Monroe Street. The location, a few blocks east of Interstate 75, is near a neighborhood fire station and the College Street post office.

The man who died, Jimmie Long, 61, was thrown from the GMC Sierra he was driving when the truck flipped after it was struck by a Nissan Frontier driven by Tiffany Hokulani Sayers, the statement said.

Sayers, 33, who has past ties to Hawaii, was traveling with her 6-year-old daughter. The two were not hurt.

Sayers also faced other charges in the wreck that included endangering a child while DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign and hit and run.