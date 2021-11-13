Atlanta woman Katie Janess was stabbed 50 times in Piedmont Park attack: autopsy

An autopsy report reveals disturbing details in the stabbing death of an Atlanta woman and her dog in a park over the summer.

According to an autopsy report, Katherine Janness, 40, suffered more than 50 stab wounds to her face, neck, and torso the night of her death in July. The autopsy found that Janness' death, which was ruled as a homicide, came as a result of "sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso that caused injuries to major blood vessels and internal organs."

While 15 of the stab wounds were to Janness' head, the autopsy also stated that the letters "F", "A", and "T" were carved into her upper abdomen.

ATLANTA POLICE RELEASE GIRLFRIEND'S 911 CALL IN ‘GRUESOME’ PIEDMONT PARK STABBING OF WOMAN AND HER DOG

Janness and her dog Bowie were both killed after midnight on July 28 in Piedmont Park, a midtown Atlanta park which is popular among joggers and dog walkers.

Janness, a bartender at a local restaurant, had left her home after dinner that night to take Bowie for a walk at the nearby park. When she didn’t return, her wife, Emma Clark, tracked her cellphone to the park and discovered the bodies of Janness and the dog.

A veteran police officer described the scene of the stabbing to FOX5 Atlanta as "gruesome."

"Katie didn’t deserve to go through what she did," Clark told CBS 46 News in an interview. "She was a really good person. She never did anything bad to anybody."

The individual responsible for Janness' death remains at large and Atlanta police have not made any arrests or released additional information about a suspect or motive in the case.

Anyone with more information is advised to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

