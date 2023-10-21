Atlanta Woman Returns From Vacation to Find Home Accidentally Demolished

An Atlanta woman returned from vacation to find her Lakewood Avenue home in ruins after a junk removal company demolished it after appearing at the wrong address, FOX 5 reported. “It’s been boarded up about 15 years, and we keep it boarded, covered, grass cut, and the yard is clean. The taxes are paid and everything is up on it,” longtime homeowner Susan Hodgson said, calling it an unforgivable accident. While on vacation, she said she sent a family member to check on the property. “He said ‘well I want to see a permit or something’ and the guy pulled it out and said ‘Oh I'm at the wrong address’ and he just packs everything up and leaves and the house is just (destroyed) down and gone.” Hodgson said she hasn’t heard anything from You Call It, We Haul It—the company she says is responsible for the accident—which told FOX 5 it is investigating.

