Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board

A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was all caught on the officer’s body cam.

The woman said she feared she would die.

The incident unfolded in Clayton County in 2019 over a remote control and a chessboard. According to the lawsuit, officer Gregory Tillman came to Khanay Yancey’s on Independence Drive to retrieve items a man who had moved out of the home said he’d left behind. Yancey had told the man that the items weren’t there and refused to let Tillman or the man inside.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones shares details on what all started this, NEXT at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:















