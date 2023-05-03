Atlanta woman shot in butt during argument with man after gun accidentally discharges, police say

A woman is recovering after she was accidentally shot in the butt during an argument, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News.

According to police, they responded to AMLI Lindbergh, an apartment complex located at 2400 Parkland Drive NE around 3:18 a.m. on Wednesday. Police located the woman who had been shot and transported her to a nearby hospital.

During the initial investigation, police learned the woman and a male acquaintance were having an argument. During the argument, the man attempted to leave but police said the victim was trying to stop him from leaving.

At some point, the gun inside a bag accidentally discharged, hitting the woman in the butt.

The victim provided a statement to police claiming that the discharge was accidental and she did not want to press charges.

Police did not arrest the man involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

