Atlanta's Perfect Audience Offers up to $5,000 Free Ad Spend to Businesses

Atlanta based advertising platform PerfectAudience.com offers up to $5,000 in matching ad funds, opens up free Artificial Intelligence Lab to help companies optimize their ad budgets

ATLANTA, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Audience, the leading next-generation advertising engine, is offering matching advertising dollars to any qualified advertiser during the month of April.

The ad dollars can be used for any display ad, Google, Facebook or Instagram ad. There is no minimum spend, and the company will match up to $5,000 per advertiser. In addition, advertisers can apply to be included in the company's Artificial Intelligence Lab.

"We are at an inflection point," said Eric Stockton, General Manager.

"From a data perspective, we're in an interesting position. We see a cross-section of the entire web in real-time. Some advertisers have cut back spend i.e travel – but a majority are adjusting to the environment and reallocating more of their budget to digital. I remember when startups like Airbnb and Slack were founded during the 2008 recession. Now is the time to adjust and innovate. We want to help with that process, and we're opening up our resources to any business that needs it."

The company is earmarking an initial $1M in ad vouchers as well offering advertisers direct access to it's AI Lab and a team of experts.

Advertisers wishing to take advantage of this ad credit can visit PerfectAudience.com or attend a free informational webinar on April 15 to learn more.

About the AI Lab

In 2019, Perfect Audience established an independent group dedicated to one thing: leveraging Artificial Intelligence to help advertisers increase advertising ROI. Led by top experts from MarketingSherpa, Robauto, Ascend2, Perfect Audience, and SharpSpring the group provides free access to algorithms and tools to select Perfect Audience advertisers.

About Perfect Audience

Perfect Audience is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SharpSpring, Inc. and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company provides an intelligent advertising engine that enables businesses to remarket to their past customers across the entire web and mobile devices. The Perfect Audience network reaches more than 250 million consumers each month.

Press Contact:

Kathleen Davis

(800) 674-3270

kathleen.davis@perfectaudience.com

https://www.perfectaudience.com/match

