Atlantic Beach Police: Attempted aggravated battery suspect captured

Atlantic Beach Police say a man wanted in an attempted aggravated battery has been captured.

The initial incident happened in the 600 block of Atlantic Boulevard, according to an alert posted by ABPD on the SaferWatch app.

The Neptune Beach Police Department posted on its Facebook page that a suspect wanted by the Atlantic Beach Police Department fled into Neptune Beach and was subsequently apprehended in the 200 block of Hopkins Street.

Action News Jax asked ABPD if this was the same suspect they were looking for and they are working to confirm that information for us.

We are also working to get details about the suspect’s initial offense.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.