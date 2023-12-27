Atlantic Beach Police Department sets up bike registry to help prevent theft

The Atlantic Beach Police Department is asking the community to help stop bike thefts. In being proactive, they have set up a Resident Bicycle Registration database.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The bike registration can be found on the Citizen Online Services tab of the police department’s website in case it is lost or stolen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Once you enter your bike(s) details, the database will be available to police for faster reporting in the event of a theft.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department said that over the last three years, 125 bikes were stolen. Of those, only 14 owners could provide serial numbers of their bikes.

To find your bike’s serial number, look underneath the frame’s bottom bracket. They can also be found on the head tube, seat tube, or rear dropout.

Police said in addition to registration, remember to always lock your bike and retain all proofs of purchase. Registry does NOT establish ownership.

To visit the Bike Management Module on the Atlantic Beach Police Department website click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.