Atlantic Beach police are looking for an armed robbery suspect

Atlantic Beach Police is looking for a suspected armed robber that affected multiple locations on 655 Atlantic Boulevard.

Suspect is a black male, approximately 5′10 wearing all black and a trench coat.

Neptune Beach Police shared a Facebook post with photos of the suspect:

The last he was seen was running northbound on foot.

He is armed with a handgun.

ABPD, NBPD and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are responding.

If you see the suspect, please call 911 or the ABPD at 904-247-5859.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Florida Missing Child Alert: Girls, 12 and 14, from Union County may be headed to Baton Rouge

Read: Camden officer suspended for 1 day for use of force on inmate in jail, sheriff’s office says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.