Atlantic Beach town council candidate has felony conviction, spent time in prison

An Atlantic Beach town council candidate spent six years in federal prison following a 2007 conviction on multiple drug charges in Virginia, according to court records.

Shaun Deion Swinson Sr., a hairstylist who runs Maestro’s Symphony for Hair along US Highway 17 S., was sentenced to 72 months in prison on Dec. 14, 2006 after being convicted conspiracy to distribute marijauna, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering, according to a transcript of his federal proceedings.

Swinson — who spelled his first name as “Shawn” at the time of his arrest — did not immediately respond to a phone call and text message from The Sun News seeking comment.

Swinson is among four candidates running for three open Atlantic Beach town council seats.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Nov. 7 race will reshape the town’s political landscape as major questions about Atlantic Beach’s future are yet to be answered, including the fate of a controversial $100 million “condotel” project that would block oceanfront views for dozens of residents.

WBTW News 13 first reported Swinson’s Virginia conviction on Oct. 18. The station said Swinson twice agreed to an interview but canceled, though confirmed he was incarcerated.

In 1996, voters widely approved adding language to the state constitution barring anybody convicted of a felony from holding public office for at least 15 years until the end of their sentence, including probation and parole time.

The Sun News reported Oct. 13 that Swinson is being sued in Horry County by former Atlantic Beach town manager William Booker, who alleges he’s owed more than $11,000 in back rent for Swinson’s hair studio and a 29th Ave S. home.