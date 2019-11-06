Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

How do we determine whether Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) makes for a good investment at the moment? We analyze the sentiment of a select group of the very best investors in the world, who spend immense amounts of time and resources studying companies. They may not always be right (no one is), but data shows that their consensus long positions have historically outperformed the market when we adjust for known risk factors.

Hedge fund interest in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare ACBI to other stocks including Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST), Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG), and SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. We're going to review the recent hedge fund action surrounding Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Hedge fund activity in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

At Q2's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ACBI over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Mendon Capital Advisors was the largest shareholder of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI), with a stake worth $17.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Mendon Capital Advisors was MFP Investors, which amassed a stake valued at $16.3 million. Elizabeth Park Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.