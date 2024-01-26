Atlantic City DJ who hoped for viral video at Capitol riot, gets prison time

WASHINGTON, DC - An Atlantic City man has received a 45-day prison term for his actions at the U.S. Capitol riot.

But James Douglas "JD" Rahm III told a judge the punishment for his misdemeanor offense has already reached beyond any court sentence.

The impact on his private life has affected "not only my employment, but also my family and personal and professional relationships," Rahm, 29, wrote in a letter prior to his Jan. 25 sentencing by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper.

Rahm's attorney had sought a probationary term, arguing in part that he entered the Capitol not to protest, but to make viral videos for sale to news organizations.

Rahm also said he accompanied his father, James "Doug" Rahm Jr., to a Trump rally that preceded the riot out of concern for the older man's well-being. The father, who was found guilty of multiple charges at a trial, is appealing a one-year prison term for his actions inside the Capitol.

The prosecution requested a four-month prison term for Rahm, who admitted guilt in an October 2023 plea bargain to disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds of the Capitol

"While my intentions may not have been criminal, my presence in the Capitol clearly contributed to the disorder and chaos that day," Rahm acknowledged in his letter to the judge.

Fight before Capitol riot sentence Prosecution favors prison time; defense wants probation

Cooper also sentenced Rahm to serve one year on supervised release. and to pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol and a $25 special assessment.

Rahm remains free on personal recognizance pending the start of his incarceration.

A photo in a sentencing memorandum shows James Douglas "JD" Rahm III appearing to smoke marijuana in the Capitol during a Jan. 6, 2021, riot, the Justice Department says.

Rahm's letter detailed a wide-ranging impact of his presence in the Capitol.

"My DJ career, which I had diligently built over the years, suffered a significant setback as all majorsocial media platforms have banned me, erasing years of networking and promotional work," he wrote in advance of his Jan. 25 sentencing by Cooper.

"Other large tech companies have also banned me for life, because of my actions," he wrote.

"I am no longer able to use services like AirBnb for lodging, which impacts my travel options," his letter said.

And Rahm wrote that difficulties with air travel - notably long delays and repeated screenings before he's allowed to board a plane - support a belief that he's on a "terrorist watchlist."

Capitol riot presence hurt personal relationships

The "stigma" of being at the riot has hurt his personal relationships, Rahm went on.

"Some neighbors no longer speak with me. Some friends have exited my life."

"To this day I receive anonymous calls and hate mail at my home, even death threats," said Rahm, who also noted his exposure to "rude journalists."

"Some people automatically assume I am not a good person and treat me accordingly, without even knowing who I actually am," his letter said.

In addition, Rahm noted a 5 a.m. raid by FBI agents in February 2021 forced his mother and younger brothers from their house "with almost no clothing in the freezing cold."

"I carry guilt with me every single day," he said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: JD Rahm hoped for a probationary sentence, but received prison time