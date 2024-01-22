Atlantic City DJ to be sentenced for role in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC - A South Jersey disc jockey should be sentenced to probation for his actions at the U.S. Capitol riot, says a defense attorney who cites the man's extensive cooperation with investigators.

James Douglas "JD" Rahm III, 29, carried a GoPro camera during the insurrection "to film an historic video, not to promote an insurrection," the Atlantic City man's lawyer says in a court filing.

"His material was of such high quality, it has been used by the government to identify and to prosecute other persons who participated in the insurrection," writes the attorney, H. Heather Shaner.

She said Rahm also testified for two hours before staffers of a House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then President Donald Trump.

Shaner requested a two-year probationary term, noting a similar recommendation from a federal probation officer.

The Justice Department wants a four-month prison term for Rahm, saying his presence contributed to the mob's "critical mass."

Among three aggravating factors, it notes Rahm was in a crowd of rioters that pushed against a police line, allowing a doorway to be breached inside the Capitol. Rahm has said he entered the crowd to get a good shot with his camera.

"While Rahm has maintained that he did not knowingly push in an effort to breach the doors, he was in the middle of the pack when the push happened," says a sentencing memo from Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.

The memo also cites Rahm's entry into the suite of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, noting "terrified" staffers were "hiding under tables and behind furniture" in one of the offices.

And it claims the former construction worker smoked marijuana in the Rotunda, asserting that "disrespected the Capitol and those who have worked there for centuries."

The prosecution's filing draws heavily on video found on Rahm's GoPro camera after the FBI questioned him in March 2021.

A photo included with a criminal complaint shows a man believed to be James D. Rahm III of Atlantic City in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

It says he approached the Capitol "despite observing and recording video on his Go-Pro of at least one injured police officer, hearing at least one flashbang grenade explode, and detecting tear gas."

In one video recorded on the Upper West Terrace, the memo says,, Rahm cursed repeatedly and exclaimed "We just stormed the Capitol. Holy F---."

Another of Rahm's videos showed shattered glass at an entrance door.

"An alarm was blaring, and rioters were singing the National Anthem," the memo says.

A photo in a sentencing memorandum shows James Douglas "JD" Rahm III appearing to smoke marijuana in the Capitol during a Jan. 6, 2021, riot, the Justice Department says.

The prosecution memo acknowledges Rahm "did not directly touch a police officer" during the riot.

Under questioning by the FBI, Rahm said he'd accompanied his father, James D. Rahm Jr., to a Trump rally that preceded the riot. The younger Rahm said he hoped to sell his videos to news organizations.

The father and son rode rental bikes from the Trump rally to the Capitol, where each entered the building separately.

Rahm's father was found guilty at an October 2022 bench trial on charges that included interfering with an official act of Congress. He is appealing a one-year prison term.

In his session with the House Committee staffers, Rahm described himself as largely apolitical and primarily interested in creating a viral video.

Once inside the Capitol, "my curiosity kept me in there, kept me following the crowds. And again, my pursuit to try to film some stuff," he said.

"So I mean, I got what I wanted, but at what cost obviously," he told the House committee staffers.

Rahm, who has no prior criminal history, is to be sentenced Jan. 25 by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C.

He admitted guilt to a misdemeanor charge — disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds of the Capitol — under an October 2023 plea bargain.

Rahm previously was indicted for four misdemeanors and a felony charge.

Capitol riot defendant James D. Rahm III, left, and his father, convicted rioter James D. Rahm Jr., appear in a photo texted to a family member. The elder Rahm noted he was deleting his photos after the riot, but the image remained on the recipient's phone.

The prosecution's memorandum also asks for Rahm to perform 60 hours of community service, to spend a year on supervised release, and to pay restitution of $500.

Shane's memo did not oppose any order for community service, noting Rahm has previously served as a youth baseball coach and volunteers as a gift-wrapper for a holiday-season program that benefits families in need.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

