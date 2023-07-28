Atlantic City man found guilty of killing 10-year-old boy at Pleasantville football game

MAYS LANDING - An Atlantic City man has been found guilty of killing a child during a burst of gunfire at a high school football game.

Alvin Wyatt, 35, was charged with murder and other crimes after shooting into crowded bleachers during a game between Pleasantville High School and Camden High School in November 2019, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting fatally injured a 10-year-old boy, Micah "Dew" Tennant-Dunmore, who was at the Pleasantville home game with his mother and sister.

The boy died several days later despite emergency treatment at the scene and numerous surgeries in a hospital.

Some of the eight shots also hit a 31-year-old man, believed to have been Wyatt's target. A bullet grazed the right arm of a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting occurred during the third quarter of a playoff game, sending players and spectators running for safety around 8:30 p.m.

Wyatt had gone to the game after learning his intended target was in the bleachers, according to a court record.

Pleasantville police officers arrested Wyatt as he attempted to flee, the prosecutor's office asserted.

A referee takes cover on the field after a shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game in 2019.

A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $36,000 on behalf of the slain child's mother, Angela Tennant, who later sued the Pleasantville Board of Education and others.

Her suit, which is pending, alleges the school district failed to use metal detectors at the football stadium despite a history of violent incidents.

It says that, after being shot, "Micah attempted to communicate with his mother, butstruggled to speak, appearing to be terrified and in pain."

The football game was suspended after the shooting. Play resumed days later with a Camden High win at Lincoln Financial Field, a venue provided by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wyatt was found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder after a five-day trial in Superior Court in Mays Landing.

A jury returned the verdicts on Thursday, July 27.

Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor scheduled sentencing for Sept. 11.

