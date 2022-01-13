Atlantic County man admits to setting fire to Lakewood home with three people inside

An Atlantic County man pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson for setting fire to a home in Lakewood in August 2020 while three people were inside.

Jamal Preston, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, also admitted to possessing a knife during a fight in Berkeley Township two days before the fire.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office will seek a seven-year prison term at Preston's sentencing scheduled for Feb. 25. The No Early Release Act will apply, meaning Preston must serve 85% of his sentence, although he will also be given credit for time served.

Preston was indicted on two additional arson charges and an attempted murder charge, which will be dropped at sentencing under the terms of the plea deal.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Preston at a hotel in Absecon on Aug. 31, 2020. He has been held at Ocean County Jail in Toms River since then.

Preston intentionally set the fire using an an "ignitable liquid and an open flame," authorities said. The people in the home were not injured.

Authorities have not released the address of the home or the relationship between Preston and the three victims.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Preston was involved in a fight in the Manitou Park section of Berkeley. When police arrived, they found a knife on Preston, authorities said. He was arrested and released.

The prosecutor's office will ask for two seven-year prison terms for the arson charges and 18 months for the weapons offense, but those sentences are expected to run concurrently.

