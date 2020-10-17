Atlantic disturbance near Bermuda forecast to form into storm or depression soon, NHC says

An Atlantic disturbance near Bermuda is on its way to forming into a cyclone sometime soon, while another disturbance in the Caribbean is far less likely to see action, according to the National Hurricane Center.

About 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, a non-tropical low pressure system is causing showers and thunderstorms, according to the NHC’s 8 p.m. advisory.

“Gradual development is expected, and a subtropical depression or storm is very likely to form during the next day or two while the low meanders well to the southeast of Bermuda,” forecasters said.

The system has an 80% chance of forming through the next 48 hours and a 90% chance through the next five days.

Over in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, a broad area of low pressure is expected to form but not until next week, forecasters said.

The latest advisory says the system may see some gradual development through the middle of next week while it moves slowly northward or north-northwestward over the western Carribean Sea.

It has a near 0% chance of forming in the next two days and a 30% chance of forming through the next five days.