Atlantic hurricane activity quiet — for now. NHC, NOAA watch tropical waves, hot oceans.

Hurricane activity in the Atlantic is eerily quiet, despite heat waves in the world's oceans raising alarms. Forecasters say the calm won't last.

High ocean temperatures often provide the energy to supercharge tropical storms into major hurricanes. But for now, that energy in the Atlantic remains untapped, as other factors – such as El Niño – have prevented any named storms from forming since two storms spun simultaneously in the Atlantic nearly two weeks ago.

The National Hurricane Center says forecasters are keeping an eye on three tropical waves, but those storms are far from a threat to the U.S. for the foreseeable future.

Activity could start to pick up in mid-July, according to Philip Klotzbach, meteorologist at Colorado State University who specializes in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts.

The next named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season will be Don.

Is there any hurricane activity happening right now in the Atlantic?

No, but forecasters are watching several tropical waves.

A tropical wave, also known as an easterly wave, is an elongated area of relatively low pressure that moves from east to west across the tropics. To the west of the system, there is often good weather. To the east, though, cloudiness and heavy rain are often found.

Tropical waves can lead to the formation of a tropical cyclone, according to NOAA. This includes tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes.

Tropical waves being watched by NOAA, NHC

Tropical wave 1: An eastern Atlantic tropical wave is located southwest of Cabo Verde.

Tropical wave 2: A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic.

Tropical wave 3: A tropical wave in the central Caribbean.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Tropical conditions 8 a.m. July 5, 2023.

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared.

When do Atlantic hurricanes typically form? What are hurricane season months?

Although the official season lasts from June to November, the primary time of year for hurricanes to form is midsummer to midautumn, specifically July to October.

That's because the meteorological ingredients necessary for hurricane formation are all available at that time of year. Ingredients include ocean water of at least 80 degrees, a tropical atmosphere that produces plenty of thunderstorms, a lack of wind shear, and a substantial amount of large-scale spin.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the hurricane center.

