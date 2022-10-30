Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL): When Will It Breakeven?

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. On 30 June 2022, the UK£214m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$35m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Atlantic Lithium's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Atlantic Lithium is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 British Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$58m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 113% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Atlantic Lithium's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Atlantic Lithium has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

