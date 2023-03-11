Atlantic Lithium Limited's (LON:ALL) last week's 30% decline must have disappointed retail investors who have a significant stake

Key Insights

Atlantic Lithium's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 14 shareholders own 44% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 56% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And following last week's 30% decline in share price, retail investors suffered the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Atlantic Lithium.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Atlantic Lithium?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Atlantic Lithium. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Atlantic Lithium's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Atlantic Lithium is not owned by hedge funds. Assore Holdings Proprietary Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 10% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our studies suggest that the top 14 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Atlantic Lithium

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Atlantic Lithium Limited. In their own names, insiders own UK£2.1m worth of stock in the UK£158m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 56% stake in Atlantic Lithium, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 25%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 10% of Atlantic Lithium. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

