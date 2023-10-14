Atlantic system could form next week; Tropical Storm Sean likely to dissipate soon

Tropical Storm Sean continues to weaken in the mid-Atlantic while forecasters keep their eyes on a system that’s trailing not far behind, which is increasingly likely to become a depression next week.

The tropical wave that emerged off Africa on Wednesday has been given an 80% chance of developing in the next seven days and a 40% chance in the next two days, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory.

Its showers and thunderstorms were increasing as of Friday night, and it is likely to become a tropical depression by the middle of next week as it moves west or west-northwest.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sean was located roughly 1,235 miles west of Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands in the far eastern Atlantic, the hurricane center’s 5 p.m. Eastern time Friday update said. It was moving west-northwest near 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and a turn toward the northwest was expected Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Forecasters expect the storm to gradually slow, turning back toward the west-northwest late in the weekend. It remains no threat to land. The storm’s tropical-storm-force winds have decreased as of late Friday afternoon and reach up to 70 miles from its center.

Forecasters expect Sean to weaken into a post-tropical remnant low over the weekend, possibly as early as Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. Friday advisory. Sean will likely have dissipated by late Monday afternoon.

So far this season in the Atlantic, there have been 18 named storms, six of which were hurricanes. Of those, three were major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above.

Those were Hurricane Lee, a rare Category 5; Hurricane Franklin, a Category 4; and Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend region at Category 3 strength on Aug. 30.

The next named storm will be Tammy.

Hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30.

_____