Is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) A Good Stock To Buy?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. AUB investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest of late. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with AUB positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AUB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We hone in on the moguls of this group, around 850 funds. These hedge fund managers oversee the lion's share of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by following their top investments, Insider Monkey has revealed various investment strategies that have historically exceeded the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_843278" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Fred Cummings of Elizabeth Park Capital[/caption]

Fred Cummings of Elizabeth Park Capital More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action regarding Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB).

Hedge fund activity in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in AUB a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).