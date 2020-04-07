Is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended December 31, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB).

Is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) worth your attention right now? Investors who are in the know are becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions inched up by 5 lately. Our calculations also showed that AUB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Today there are tons of formulas stock traders use to appraise publicly traded companies. A pair of the best formulas are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a superb amount (see the details here).

With all of this in mind let's check out the key hedge fund action encompassing Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB).

Hedge fund activity in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 167% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 6 hedge funds with a bullish position in AUB a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB), with a stake worth $14.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $2.9 million. Paloma Partners, Balyasny Asset Management, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sciencast Management allocated the biggest weight to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB), around 0.07% of its 13F portfolio. AlphaCrest Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.04 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AUB.