Atlantica Yield: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) _ Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $49.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The owner of electric power assets posted revenue of $244.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $1.01 billion.

Atlantica Yield shares have fallen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AY

