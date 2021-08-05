Atlas 5 hauled off launch pad for Starliner troubleshooting

William Harwood
·4 min read

The Atlas 5 rocket carrying Boeing's hard-luck Starliner capsule was hauled off its Cape Canaveral launch pad Thursday and back to a processing facility for work to figure out what caused valve problems that derailed a launch try Tuesday.

Depending on what engineers discover, the Atlas 5 could, in theory, be hauled back out to the pad for another launch try late this weekend or early next week. But that assumes an easy fix and NASA concurrence with whatever "flight rationale" emerges from the troubleshooting.

In any case, with the rocket and capsule back inside United Launch Alliance's processing facility, engineers will begin inspections of thruster modules, or "doghouses," on the Starliner's service module to find out why some propellant line valves were found in the wrong positions during pre-launch tests.

United Launch Alliance hauled an Atlas 5 rocket carrying Boeing&#39;s Starliner space station ferry ship off its launch pad and back to a processing facility for work to pin down what caused valve problems in the capsule&#39;s propulsion system to triggered a launch scrub last Tuesday. / Credit: Boeing
United Launch Alliance hauled an Atlas 5 rocket carrying Boeing's Starliner space station ferry ship off its launch pad and back to a processing facility for work to pin down what caused valve problems in the capsule's propulsion system to triggered a launch scrub last Tuesday. / Credit: Boeing

The issue was first detected last Monday in the wake of torrential rain and thunderstorms that swept across Cape Canaveral, drenching the exposed Atlas 5 and Starliner capsule.

One possible culprit in the valve problem is water intrusion in the thruster housings. In addition, a nearby lightning strike during the storm required retesting of sensitive components, but it's not known what impact, if any, that might have had.

One complicating factor in the troubleshooting: not all of the thruster modules can be reached and inspected while the Starliner remains atop the Atlas 5. But a complex series of tests is planned that may isolate the problem and provide a path forward to launch.

"Kudos to the @BoeingSpace and @NASA teams for working to examine the cause of #Starliner's unexpected valve position indications," tweeted Kathy Lueders, NASA's director of spaceflight operations. "It's important to take whatever time necessary to ensure that Starliner is ready for its milestone flight test to the @Space_Station"

Kudos to the @BoeingSpace and @NASA teams for working to examine the cause of #Starliner's unexpected valve position indications. It's important to take whatever time necessary to ensure that Starliner is ready for its milestone flight test to the @Space_Station. https://t.co/ygIqC214Be

— Kathy Lueders (@KathyLueders) August 5, 2021

Given the Starliner's first unpiloted test flight in December 2019 was marred by major software problems that blocked plans to rendezvous with the International Space Station, a decision to proceed with a second test flight will require high confidence the valve issue has been resolved.

If engineers determine the Starliner must be removed from the Atlas 5 and taken back to Boeing's commercial crew processing facility for additional inspections, the long-awaited flight will be delayed indefinitely, possibly to late this year because of other, higher-priority missions awaiting launch.

In that case, the Starliner's booster would be "destacked," or taken apart, and put in storage while another Atlas 5 is assembled to launch one of the downstream flights.

Unlike archrival SpaceX, which can fire off its Falcon 9 rockets from two Cape Canaveral launch pads, United Launch Alliance has just one Atlas 5 pad, Launch Complex 41, at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Where the Starliner flight might fit back into a very busy fall launch schedule remains to be seen.

NASA and Northrop Grumman plan to launch an unpiloted Cygnus cargo ship from Wallops Island, Virginia, next Tuesday to deliver needed supplies and equipment to the International Space Station. SpaceX plans to follow suit on August 28, launching a Dragon cargo ship from the Kennedy Space Center.

The Dragon will occupy the station's forward docking port, the same one needed by the Starliner, through the end of September.

In the meantime, United Launch Alliance must stack another Atlas 5 to launch NASA's high-priority Lucy asteroid probe. To reach its target, Lucy must take off during a 22-day planetary "launch window" opening October 16. If not, the flight will be delayed a full year while Earth and the probe's asteroid targets return to favorable positions.

Complicating NASA's schedule, the Russians plan to launch a three-person Soyuz crew ferry ship to the station on October 5. A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying four astronauts, is scheduled for launch to the space station on October 31.

Going into Tuesday's launch try, it was thought Boeing could be ready to launch the first piloted flight of a Starliner by late this year or early next.

But if the second test flight does not get off the ground in the next week or so, the flight presumably would slip into the November-December timeframe, delaying the capsule's first piloted flight well into 2022.

What's driving downward trend in unemployment claims?

COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket in Missouri

Justice Department says Russian hackers behind SolarWinds hack targeted U.S. attorney's offices

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US jobless claims down 14,000 to 385,000 as economy rebounds

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the coronavirus recession. The Labor Department reported Thursday that unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — dropped last week from a revised 399,000 the week before. The United States has been adding more than 540,000 jobs a month this year, and the Labor Department's July jobs report out Friday is expected to show it tacked on nearly 863,000 more last month, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.

  • The Lambda variant is dominating Peru, but experts say there's no evidence it's worse than Delta

    The variant first identified in Peru last year has since spread to other countries in South America and around the world.

  • The Perseids meteor shower peaks next week, and NASA calls it the best of the year. Here's how to watch.

    The Perseids, considered the year's best meteor shower by NASA, will peak starting Wednesday. Here's how to watch the celestial light show.

  • Biden moving toward reopening U.S. to foreign travel, with vaccine requirement

    Biden moving toward reopening U.S. to foreign travel, with vaccine requirement

  • Moderna says we'll need COVID-19 booster shots this fall, predicting that protection from its vaccine will wane

    "We really do believe the virus is here to stay for the long term," a top Moderna executive said.

  • Black Hole Size Comparison Chart Gives New View of Universe

    The science and philosophy channel Kurzgesagt has come out with a mind-blowing size comparison of the universe's black holes. The post Black Hole Size Comparison Chart Gives New View of Universe appeared first on Nerdist.

  • An amateur astronomer spotted a new moon orbiting Jupiter

    An amateur astronomer spotted a new moon orbiting Jupiter

  • The fun new TikTok trend is eating frozen honey and getting diarrhea

    The cultural vanguard at TikTok have embraced a new trend that consists entirely of freezing some honey, eating it on camera, then most likely spending the rest of the day annihilating a bathroom. Having learned very little from years spent downing Tide Pods and nutmeg on the internet, the extremely online have decided to start chewing on frozen honey from water bottles to take part in a new challenge.

  • 310-Million-Year-Old Horseshoe Crab Brain Reveals the Past

    The recent discovery of a 310-million-year-old horseshoe crab with its brain completely intact reveals insights into past and fossilization methods. The post 310-Million-Year-Old Horseshoe Crab Brain Reveals the Past appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is beefing with Elon Musk's SpaceX again, claiming that Starship is too complex to safely land astronauts on the moon

    Blue Origin said that for SpaceX's Starship to land on the moon, it would need to perform a range of unprecedented, and therefore risky, processes.

  • NASA’s Curiosity Rover Finds Bizarre Martian Rock

    NASA's Curiosity rover has stumbled across a "whimsical" Martian rock formation that looks a lot like Onix from Pokémon. The post NASA’s Curiosity Rover Finds Bizarre Martian Rock appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Launchpad hiccups indefinitely delay Boeing's troubled Starliner orbital test

    Boeing's Starliner capsule is leaving the launchpad after a series of delays that prevented takeoff over the last few days. NASA and the beleaguered aerospace giant will take "whatever time is necessary" to find and fix the issue, but it's beginning to feel like this long-in-development spacecraft may never make it to the ISS. This is the second major launch attempt after the Starliner failed to enter the correct orbit in a 2019 launch.

  • Atlantic Ocean currents weaken, signalling big weather changes - study

    The Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such an extent that it could soon bring big changes to the world's weather, a scientific study said on Thursday. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic. Climate models have shown that the AMOC is at its weakest in more than a 1,000 years.

  • The First All-Civilian Team of Astronauts Is Headed to Orbit. Here's What to Know About the Inspiration4 Mission

    The Inspiration4 mission marks a turning point in which space is within the grasp of private corporations and citizens

  • Impact of space station spin requires study, official says

    Space engineers will analyze whether a glitch that caused the International Space Station to spin out of its normal orientation could have impacted any of its systems, a Russian space official said Wednesday. Sergei Krikalev, the director of crewed space programs at the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, emphasized that last week's incident did not inflict any observable damage to the space station but he said that experts would need to study its potential implications. “It appears there is no damage,” Krikalev said in an interview broadcast by Russian state television.

  • Researchers analyze rock grains from Stonehenge

    COURTESY: ENGLISH HERITAGEScientists are analyzing the megaliths that make up StonehengeLOCATION: WILTSHIRE, ENGLANDThe imposing monument has 52 stones known as sarsensThey were erected around 2500 BCNAME: PROFESSOR DAVID NASH, UNIVERSITY OF BRIGHTON"This piece of research is important because it provides the first glimpse inside one of the giant sarsen stones at Stonehenge, and it's the first time that we've really been able to look in detail at the geology and chemistry of one of the stones."The researchers used CT-scanning and X-rays to study fragments and wafer-thin slices of a core sampleCOURTESY: TRUSTEES OF THE NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM"One of the main things we've really been able to discover is quite why it's been so resistant to weathering over the length of time that the monument has been in position. So that's four and a half thousand years or so. By looking at microscopic thin sections, these are thin slices taken from the sample, we're able to see that the stone is made up of individual quartz grains and these are all cemented together by a really tight interlocking mosaic of other quartz crystals."Researchers found some of the grains date back to over 1 billion years ago

  • Astra targets first commercial orbital launch for August 27

    Astra's last test launch went better than expected, nearly achieving orbit — kind of a stretch goal for that specific mission. The company at the time said that it would only need to tweak software to reach an orbital destination, and now we know when it's going to get the chance to prove it: Astra revealed a launch window today of August 27 for its first-ever commercial orbital launch, a demonstration mission for the U.S. Space Force. The contract Astra has with the Space Force also includes a second launch, set for sometime later this year, with the exact schedule for that launch yet to be finalized.

  • Earth's energy budget is out of balance – here's how it's warming the climate

    The Sun over Earth, seen from the International Space Station. NASA, CC BY-NCYou probably remember your grade school science teachers explaining that energy can neither be created nor destroyed. That’s a fundamental property of the universe. Energy can be transformed, however. When the Sun’s rays reach Earth, they are transformed into random motions of molecules that you feel as heat. At the same time, Earth and the atmosphere are sending radiation back into space. The balance between the incomi

  • A star fragment is flying out of our galaxy at nearly two million miles per hour

    Scientists have studied a supernova star fragment flying out of the Milky Way galaxy at nearly two million miles per hour.

  • These falcons fly with little backpacks. What do Boise State scientists hope to learn?

    GPS transmitters allow scientists to track the raptors’ movements, providing a clearer picture of the area’s ecological health.